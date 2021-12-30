Turkish Lira drops 7% as investors reject CBRT policy document





The modest rebound of the Turkish lira at the end of the year seems to have come to an abrupt halt. The worst performing emerging market currency plunged again after the government suggested it might intervene in the forex market, with investors paying virtually no attention to the Ankara 2022 policy document. According to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), officials will monitor the risks associated with the forex market, adding that policymakers will do their utmost to ensure the smooth functioning of this segment of the market. Central bank leaders insisted they had no exchange rate preferences, assuring traders that Turkey “will not engage in buying or selling currency transactions to determine the level or the direction of exchange rates “. Instead, policymakers have said they will use reserve requirements to support prices and stability, including negotiations to sign swap deals with other central banks. It comes a week after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised savers who convert their currency deposits into sterling to repay losses due to the depreciation in the value of the pound during the deposit period. President Erdogan also insisted he would not raise interest rates to fight inflation, saying supporting economic growth with historically low rates would end up fighting double-digit inflation. Domestic and foreign investors have been fleeing the read since September. The lira has collapsed 70% this year against the US dollar, while Ankara has suffered an inflation rate of over 20%. Polls suggest economists believe the annual inflation rate will exceed 30% in December. On the economic data front, business confidence eased to 106.1 in December from 108.4 in November. The capacity utilization rate rose to 78.7% this month, from 78.1% in November. The USD / TRY currency pair was up 6.82% to 12.6088, after an open of 11.7999, at 13:33 GMT on Wednesday. EUR / TRY climbed 7.03% to 14.2888, after an open of 13.3439.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fxdailyreport.com/turkish-lira-plummets-7-as-investors-dismiss-cbrt-policy-document/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos