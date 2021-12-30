Uttar Pradesh police arrest SP workers for vandalism at Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested five workers from the Samajwadi Party (SP) who were accused of vandalism during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kanpur in an attempt to spoil the atmosphere by burning a poster of Prime Minister Modi and vandalizing a car. The five accused party members are Mulayam Singh Youth Brigade spokesperson Sukant Sharma, SP student body national secretary Sachin Kesharwani, youth brigade municipal secretary Abhishek Rawat and Nitesh Kumar. Video of the incident was then circulated widely on various social media platforms.

According to police officials, an FIR was filed against Sachin Kesarwani, a member of the Samajwadi party, and 8-10 other party members who carried out the vandalism and burned the prime minister’s effigy in broad daylight. The case was recorded on the basis of information gathered by the local population and a video that went viral on the internet showing Samajwadi party employees wearing red caps on their heads carrying out the activities.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized the SP for inciting violence and said: “Yesterday, just before the Prime Minister addressed the rally, a video went viral on social media. There was a BJP car in this video, lotus stickers (symbol of BJP) were affixed to it, and a poster of the Prime Minister was also affixed to the back of the car. Later, an investigation was carried out by the police and it was discovered that this car was also not that of a BJP worker but of Ankur Patel, another SP leader Chhatra Sabha. This car was decorated as a BJP car. “

PM Modi in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Kanpur to inaugurate several development projects in the city, including the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. Sharing a video of the incident, Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the SP and said workers were trying to create havoc in the context of the visit to the Prime Minister. However, Uttar Pradesh Police and Kanpur Police officials have ensured an investigation of the offenders and will take action to keep the peace ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections soon.