Prime Minister Modi in Haldwani to launch 23 projects worth Rs 17,500 Cr in the 2022 elections in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly election in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state today and initiate various development projects in the state worth over Rs 17,500 crore. .

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Haldwani on Thursday, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 development projects and is also expected to address citizens. It will reach the grounds of MDPG College in Haldwani around 1 p.m.

The foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects valued at over Rs 14,100 crore. These projects cover sectors ranging from cross-irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation to drinking water supply, among others.

Uttarakhand development projects

Medical infrastructure projects

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in Udham Singh Nagar district and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh.

These two hospitals are being built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 450 crore respectively. The improved medical infrastructure will not only help the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh.

Water development projects

To improve the supply of tap water in rural areas of the state, it will lay the foundation stone for 73 water supply systems in 13 districts under the Jal Jeevan mission. The programs will cumulatively cost around Rs 1,250 crore and benefit more than 1.3 lakh of rural households in the state, he said.

In addition, to ensure a steady supply of quality water in the urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the water supply plans of these two towns.

It will also inaugurate the Suringad-II project with a capacity of 5 MW of the river hydroelectric project built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited in Munsyari in Pithoragarh district, built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore.

Road projects

In line with its vision of improving connectivity in remote areas of the country, the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for several road sector projects worth around Rs 8,700 crore would be carried out, said a press release from the Prime Minister’s office.

These road projects will improve the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai regions as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit the industrial areas of Rudrapur and Lalkuan in addition to improving accessibility to Jim Corbett National Park.

In addition, the foundation stones for several road projects across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by Modi, the PMO said.

The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1,157 km at a cost of over Rs 625 crore and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of around Rs 450 crore.

The road widening projects will not only improve the connectivity of remote areas, but will also boost tourism, industrial and commercial activities in the region, the PMO said.

The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh strategic road will now have all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the military to border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Wastewater treatment plant

PM Modi will also inaugurate two wastewater treatment plants with a capacity of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD built at a cost of around 50 crore in Ramnagar, Nainital, and lay the foundation stones for the construction of nine wastewater treatment plants. sewage water (STP) at Udham Singh Nagar, to be constructed at a cost of around 200 crore, and a 78 crore project for the improvement of the sewage system at Nainital.

Other projects

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Lakhwar multi-purpose project which will be built at a cost of around Rs 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was stalled before being revived by Modi’s vision to prioritize long-standing projects, he said.

This project of national importance will irrigate approximately 34,000 hectares of additional land, produce 300 MW of hydroelectricity and supply drinking water to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of around 2,400 housing units for the economically weaker part of the towns of Sitarganj and Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. These houses will be built at a cumulative cost of over Rs 170 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban), the PMO said.

The foundation stones for a 41-acre aroma park in Kashipur and a 40-acre plastic industrial park in Sitarganj will also be laid. The Aroma Park will utilize the immense growth potential of Uttarakhand’s floriculture, and the Plastic Industrial Park will be a step in establishing the state’s industrial prowess and creating employment opportunities for the people.

(With wired inputs)