Jokowi forms a selection committee for OJK Boss candidates, here is the complete structure





President Joko Widodo appointed nine names to become the Selection Committee (Pansel) for the selection of candidates for members of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) for the period 2022-2027. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani was appointed chairman of the expert group and at the same time a member. The appointment of a list of names of the OJK board of commissioners is indicated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 145 / P of 2021. In the policy review section, the appointment of members of the board of commissioners of the ‘OJK who come from Considered that the current mandate of the boss of OJK will end on July 20, 2022. As in law number 21 of 2021 concerning OJK, the government must establish a committee at least six months before the end of the management mandate current. “On the basis of these considerations, it is necessary to stipulate a presidential decree regarding the establishment of the selection committee for the selection of candidates for the OJK board of commissioners for the period 2022-2027”, said the section of policy review, cited Thursday (12/30). The composition of the OJK Council of Commissioners’ Potential Ownership Committee has different backgrounds. Some of them are government officials, especially in the finance ministry, central bank officials, academics to senior officials in financial service institutions. The composition of the Panel, among others, is as follows. Chairman cum member Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance Member Perry Warjiyo, Governor of the Bank of Indonesia Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Suahasil Nazara, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Dody Budi Waluyo, Deputy Governor of BI Agustinus Prasetyantoko, Chancellor of Atma Jaya Catholic University (Unika) Muhamad Chatib Basri, lecturer at the Faculty of Economics and Business (FEB) UI who is also Minister of Finance in 2013-2014 Ito Warsito, Commissioner of PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSE) and Member of the OJK Audit Committee Julian Noor, President and Commissioner of PT Reasuransi Indonesia Utama, a BUMN engaged in reinsurance In carrying out its functions, the Commission will be assisted by a secretariat based at the Ministry of Finance. The formation and composition of the members of the secretariat will be determined by the Minister of Finance. In addition, during the selection process, the Panel may also involve ministers, heads of non-ministerial government agencies, heads of institutions or other parties deemed necessary. The panel will perform the following tasks: Develop and determine the schedule of selection activities

Develop and establish a selection mechanism

Announce acceptance of potential members

Perform administrative registration and selection

Announce the names of the candidates who have passed the administrative selection to obtain the opinion of the public

Assessment and selection of candidates for members of the OJK Council of Commissioners

Submit names of candidates for OJK Council of Commissioners members to President up to three candidates for each required Council of Commissioners

Report on the performance of his duties to the President The decision to name the names of the Panel was taken on December 24th and came into effect at that time.

