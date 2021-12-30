Highlights of the year 2021 – AZERTAC

The previous year 2021 entered Azerbaijani history as another bright page. Despite the persistent economic and social crisis in the world, development trends have been maintained in many key areas of Azerbaijan.

Thanks to the wise policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious commander-in-chief of the armed forces Ilham Aliyev, the victory of Karabakh was strengthened at the political and diplomatic level, the international prestige of the country was further increased and the main objectives have been achieved. The year 2021 was also marked by large-scale reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

AZERTAC presents a summary of the significant events of 2021.

January 5. President Ilham Aliyev signed an ordinance declaring 2021 “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in Azerbaijan.

January 11. President Ilham Aliyev paid a working visit to Russia. As part of the visit, a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was held in Moscow. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed a declaration. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made statements to the press. A bilateral meeting was held between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

February 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a ceremony to hand over apartments to families of martyrs and war cripples in the Ramana settlement residential complex in Baku.

March 5. The 7th Party Congress of New Azerbaijan (YAP) was held. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Party of New Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, delivered a speech to the congress in a video format.

March 20. President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the nation on the Novruz feast after lighting a bonfire in Jidir Duzu, Shusha.

May 12. The “Kharibulbul” music festival started in the Jidir Duzu plain, in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha.

May 28. President Ilham Aliyev attended the cornerstone laying ceremony for the restoration of the city of Aghdam and met members of the general public.

May 29. Baku metro station “November 8” was launched. President Ilham Aliyev saw the conditions created at the station.

June 4-6. The Azerbaijani Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship, took place in the capital Baku. Max Verstappen looked set to secure his very first Azerbaijani Grand Prix victory before collapsing from the lead with just five laps to go – giving Sergio Perez a second career victory, as Lewis Hamilton completed the penultimate lap to finish 16th in an extremely dramatic race in Baku.

June 15. An official welcoming ceremony was organized for the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, in Shusha. A “Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey” was signed. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements to the press.

July 13. A mid-term ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in video format. The statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in video form was presented at the event.

July 27. The Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani parliaments signed the Baku declaration.

August 17. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva laid the foundation for Lachin International Airport.

August 29. The mausoleum complex of the museum of the great Azerbaijani poet and public figure Molla Panah Vagif opened in Shusha after repair and reconstruction work.

August 29. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva consulted the master plan of the city of Shusha.

August 30. Vagif Poetry Days was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the poet’s hometown for the first time after Shusha’s liberation from the occupation.

September 23. The speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in video format was presented during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly

October 5. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the restoration of Jabrayil and met members of the city’s general public.

October 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met members of the general public from Fuzuli district and laid the foundation stone for the restoration of the city.

October 26. An opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport was held with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

November 8. The restoration of the Topkhana forest in Shusha has started and a tree-planting campaign has taken place. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva planted trees in Jidir Duzu.

November 12. The Organization of Turkish States has been established. During the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States held in Istanbul, decisions were taken and signed to rename the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States to the Organization of Turkish States.

November 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was awarded the “Supreme Order of the Turkish World”. The Supreme Order was presented to the Head of State by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States in Istanbul.

November 19. UN member states have adopted a resolution on ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The resolution was co-authored by 126 UN member states.

November 26. Bilateral and trilateral meetings were held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Valdimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

November 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the 15th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OCE) held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the summit.

December 14-15. President Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting of the North Atlantic Council and the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union in Brussels, the capital of the Kingdom of Belgium.

December 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the new building of Azerbaijan State News Agency-AZERTAC. The chairman of the board of directors of AZERTAC Aslan Aslanov informed the head of state of the conditions created in the building.

December 28. An informal meeting of CIS heads of state was held in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.