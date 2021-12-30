Boris Johnson makes New Years statement as update given on Covid boosters

Boris Johnson urged the public to enjoy the New Year’s celebrations in a prudent and reasonable manner as he continues to advance the Covid-19 vaccination program.

The prime minister encouraged people to book booster shots or first and second doses, as he said the vast majority of people in intensive care have not had a booster.

There are no official NHS figures on the immunization status of people in intensive care, but doctors have warned the vast majority are not vaccinated or have not received all of their doses.

Asked about reports of people crossing the border from Wales and Scotland to England to celebrate the New Year, Mr Johnson told reporters: I think everyone should enjoy the New Year, but in a careful and reasonable manner.

Take a test, ventilate, think of others but above all, boost yourself.

Mr Johnson said I cannot stress enough the importance of getting a booster so that we can enjoy the New Years in a reasonable and prudent way.

He said there were 2.4 million eligible double-bitten people who had yet to accept the offer of a booster, adding: I’m sorry to say, but the overwhelming majority of people who currently in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted.

I have spoken to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care who are not boosted.

If you are not vaccinated, you are eight times more likely to be hospitalized.

So this is the right thing to do. It is very, very important. Be boosted for yourself and enjoy (the) New Year with discernment and caution.

The Prime Minister, who was visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes, said the jab campaign had enabled England to maintain its current level of coronavirus control.

The Omicron variant continues to pose real problems. You are seeing cases increasing in hospitals, he said.

But it’s obviously smoother than the Delta variant and we can proceed as we are.

When asked why England acted differently than decentralized nations, Mr Johnson told reporters: I think we’ve looked at the balance of risk together, we usually concert our strategies together, we see the data showing That, yes, cases are increasing and, yes, hospitalizations are increasing, but what makes a huge difference is the level of resistance to boosters or the level of vaccine-induced resistance in the population.

What we need to do now is really finish this job. I have no doubt that by January 1, by the New Years, every adult in the country will have been offered a time slot to get a booster. We’ll give them a slot to get one. “

It comes as NHS Confederation Director General Matthew Taylor has said any decision to reduce Covid’s self-isolation period to five days should be based on very clear evidence that it will not result in increase in infections.

He acknowledged that the absence of staff is a huge problem for the NHS at the moment, but said the arguments for changing the isolation rules need to be clarified.

Currently, people who receive negative lateral flow results on the sixth and seventh days of their self-isolation period with tests performed 24 hours apart no longer have to stay indoors. for 10 full days.

Calls are mounting for the government to reduce this further after the United States reduced its period of self-isolation to five days if people do not have symptoms.

The United States Centers for Disease Control said most transmissions of the virus occur within two days before and three days after symptoms appear.

Parallel Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the government should avoid rushing to cut Covid isolation times.

Asked about the reduction to five days, he told Sky News: I think we should always take the advice of our leading scientists, medical scientists like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, and I don’t think they gave a notice about it.