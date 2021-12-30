Callous Imran Khan prevents Indian wheat from reaching hungry Afghans





Posted By: Gopi December 30, 2021

By Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha

New Delhi, December 30: A ruthless government of Imran Khan refuses to allow shipments of Indian wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistani territory as the United Nations warns nearly half of the Afghan population is dying of hunger.

Imran Khan’s government is slowly dragging on the proposal to allow Indian wheat and medicines to reach the Afghan people, even as Khan himself has called on the world to help Afghanistan.

According to Khaama Press, an Afghan news agency, during the visit to Islamabad last week, the foreign minister of the Taliban regime asked Imran Khan to authorize the shipment of 50,000 tons of Indian wheat and life-saving medicines. to cross its territory. After securing Khan’s promise, the Taliban authorities made an arrangement for trucks that would transport wheat from Wagah on the Indo-Pakistan border to Kabul, but the proposal could not go forward.

According to Indian officials, the offer to send wheat and medicine through the Wagah border was sent to the Pakistani government on October 7 and more than a month later Pakistan admitted having received the offer. First, Pakistan has said it will not allow Indian trucks to travel to Kabul via Pakistan. Then, after a few days, Imran Khan said that India should hire Pakistani trucks that will transport wheat from Wagah to Kabul under UN supervision, but this suggestion was rejected by India.

Finally, on December 3, the government of Imran Khan declared that it would allow the shipment of Indian relief supplies through the border post only in Afghan trucks, but on condition that the entire process of shipping 50,000 tonnes of wheat and other relief materials be completed by December 31. However, it is impossible to accomplish the task of transporting such a large shipment of goods in such a short time. The Indian government transmitted this problem to Pakistan, but so far there has been no response from Islamabad.

India has so far sent 1.6 tons of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on a special charter flight to Kabul on December 11. nationals stranded in India after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August.

(Content is distributed under an agreement with indianarrative.com)

–indianarrative

(407 words)

2021-12-30-12: 58: 05Source: IANS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialnews.xyz/2021/12/30/callous-imran-khan-blocks-indian-wheat-from-reaching-starving-afghans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

