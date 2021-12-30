PM Modi did not choose the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as a new vehicle, SPG did: Sources





New Delhi, first published December 29, 2021, 12:26 IST

Several media have toured the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard cars that will enter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy. However, many of the details mentioned about the cars, including their cost, may have been exaggerated. At the same time, it turns out that critics have exaggerated their criticism of the Prime Minister’s new route. According to sources, the cars cost much less than what is speculated in the media. In fact, they apparently cost a third of the Rs 12 crore advertised in the media. Clarifying the need to introduce the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard, sources said the Special Protection Group security department has a six-year standard to replace vehicles used for the beneficiary. Previous cars were used for eight years under Prime Minister Modi. In fact, an audit had raised objections on this subject and indicated that it put the beneficiary’s life in jeopardy. Additionally, sources informed that the new cars were not an upgrade, but rather a routine replacement, as BMW stopped manufacturing the model that was previously used. Powered by a 6.0-liter V12 petrol engine, the Maybach S650 Guard comes with a heavily reinforced body that can withstand explosives and would offer one of the highest levels of protection available to civilian buyers. According to sources, decisions related to security detail purchases are based on the beneficiary’s perception of the threat and these decisions are made independently by the Special Protection Group without taking the beneficiary’s perspective (in this case, the Prime Minister). Minister). Requesting that a generalized discussion of the safety features of the recipient’s car could be detrimental, sources said releasing such information into the public domain not only threatens the recipient’s life, but is also not in the process. national interest. Unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave no preference on which cars to use, Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi – in the past – has used Range Rovers which were in fact bought for the then Prime Minister. , Manmohan Singh, sources revealed. Also read: Play Traditional Indian Music on Flights and Airports: Ministry of Civil Aviation to DGCA, AAI Also read: New military clothing for extremely cold weather holds up to minus 50 degrees Celsius Last updated on December 29, 2021, 12:34 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsable.asianetnews.com/top-stories/pm-modi-did-not-pick-mercedes-maybach-s650-guard-as-new-ride-spg-did-sources-r4v7at

