JAMBI. (Benuanews.com) – Jambi Regional Police Chief, Inspector General of Police. Albertus Rachmad Wibowo received the Bhayangkara Pratama Star Award from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko widodo.

This award was presented by the Chief of the National Police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo at the Rupattama National Police Headquarters on Thursday (12/30/2021) and was attended by the Chief of the Jambi Regional Police virtually at the Official House, Telanaipura, Jambi.

Jambi Regional Police Public Relations Chief Kombes Pol Mulia Prianto said the award went to Polri staff who demonstrated extraordinary dedication, courage and wisdom and had even worked beyond the call of duty.

“With the Bintang Bhayangkara Pratama award, I hope this can be a motivation to provide the best service to the country and this nation through the Polri institution,” said the public relations manager.

Mulia added up to 61 Polri personnel, 8 senior TNI officers and 5 ASNs who received the Bhayangkara Pratama Star Award. (Ed)

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)