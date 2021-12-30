Question of the day: Boris Johnson tops the funniest moments of 2021





As the pandemic continued, 2021 proved to be another difficult year. It seems, however, that many of us were still able to smile, in part thanks to a perhaps surprising source – Boris Johnson.

The PM made us smile? It is certain that he has caused many people to experience a range of emotions which in a number of cases will likely be unfit to be imprinted in detail in these pages, but according to a new poll he has succeeded in us. make him laugh, like pictures of him. at Peppa Pig World were voted the funniest time of the year. Oh good? More than a third of us (39%) found the photos of Johnson’s visit to the amusement park in New Forest National Park in Hampshire – based on the children’s animated television series Peppa Pig – the most hilarious event of the past 12 months, as the photos showed the PM – there with his one-year-old son – riding fairground rides and sitting in toy cars. He then escalated the matter by calling Peppa Pig World my kind of place at the Confederation of British Industry meeting. What else made us laugh? Second (32% ). Attorney Rod Ponton represented the state of Texas at a hearing but was unable to remove the filter, which displayed a kitten instead of his face, forcing him to clarify in court: I am not a cat. Did the laughs keep coming? In third place on the laughter meter was the Caterpillar Cake Wars on social media, with 29% saying the argument sparked by the Marks and Spencers lawsuit over Aldis Cuthbert’s similarity to the Caterpillar cake to M & Ss Colin cake, culminating with Cuthbert’s arrest during the Aldi Christmas advertisement this holiday season. Nothing else? Other funny moments were actress Miriam Margolyes blowing the wind on This Morning and BBC reporter Phil McCann reporting a fuel shortage from a gas station forecourt as Beano. Meanwhile, actress Gwyneth Paltrows said she totally went off the rails while eating bread during the pandemic, made the Brits laugh. In fact, two-thirds of Britons (65%) said they believe the pandemic has made it easier to find humor in life and enjoy the little things, with 79% saying they laughed more this year than last year. What is it about? The Beano said it has commissioned the research to boost the morale of nations as the pandemic continues. Mike Stirling, Editorial Director of Beano Studios, said: There has been so much that has lifted the spirits of nations this year, from sporting successes to massive LOLZ times, it’s absolutely awesome to sit down and watch them all. the times we laughed at together as a nation. We hope this list raises some smiles and spirits as we look back on the crazy year that 2021 has been!

