Post-peak China at a crossroads

Dictators don’t like others to evaluate their performance. Any sort of assessment of the successes or failures of these leaders, even by their close colleagues and advisers, is a big step forward in undermining them. It is out of the question to allow criticism, let alone encourage it.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the most powerful boss of the Chinese Communist Party since Mao Zedong, must be particularly sensitive about this. In 2022, Xi will seek approval from the 20th CPC Congress for his plan to stay in power for a third term, abolishing the two-term limit established by Deng Xiaoping and respected since.

This arrangement was in part an attempt to prevent any return to a Mao-like dictatorship, and it succeeded in collectivizing the CCP leadership. But it suffices to look at the cult of personality established by Xi and to penetrate the direction of the thought of Xi Jinping, now integrated in the constitution of the Party, to understand the intentions of the current Chinese presidents.

First, Xi’s overall philosophy asserts that the CCP is heir to all that is best in Chinese history and culture. Second, there is a strong element of grievance-infused nationalism. Third, and probably the most important, is the instruction at the holiday and at the country that they must never forget that Xi is in charge of everything from the time people get up in the morning until they turn off. bedside light at night. And even then, Xi is still watching and watching over them.

But even if Xi doesn’t want others to look at his record, his closest advisers must see that he may have wasted the years of maximum power that China had gained due to its economic strength and the problems it faced. Western countries since the global financial crisis of 2008. The existential problems of post-peak China will now become more and more apparent. The country does not look so unmistakably like the new power and the disturbing success it has been. In some ways, that makes it potentially even more embarrassing and threatening to the rest of the world.

Three problems

The most dramatic recent manifestation of China’s slide beyond a tipping point has been the crisis in real estate developer Evergrande. Comparing that to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008 does not strike me as a good starting point. The Evergrande debacle goes far beyond a huge market failure and brings together two of the three great existential perils facing the Chinese government.

The first is excessive debt, especially in the real estate sector. China today needs twice as many loans produce all growth measures as 10 years ago. Kenneth rogoff from Harvard University and Yuanchen Yang from Tsinghua University estimate that the real estate and construction sectors represent 29% of Chinese GDP. Land sales are particularly important for generating local government revenue, and around 78% of China’s personal wealth is linked to housing. Yet China’s total debt increased eightfold between 2008 and 2019, and is now almost three times the size of its GDP.

China’s second major problem is demographic: Soaring debt and declining productivity have been accompanied by a dramatic drop in the size of the working-age population. The economically active population of the country should decrease by 194 million by 2050.

In addition, both the number of families and the fertility rate decline as China asymmetric male-to-female ratio persists. The imbalance is greatest among the youngest age cohorts: among 10-14 year olds, there is 120 boys for 100 girls. Considering the decline in the number of families in China, it is no wonder that the boom in housing construction has resulted in so many empty apartments and at least 50 ghost towns.

The Xi’s response to these growing economic problems has been to double its commitment to increasing control over China’s more productive private sector and to favoring state-owned enterprises. This policy is motivated by its fear of ceding control to large, successful tech companies and seeing the rewards of private sector achievement exacerbate the inequalities that constitute a third Achilles heel of Chinese communism.

But the Gini coefficient, which measures wealth and income inequalities, shows that China is now more unequal than many developed countries in the West, and is approaching US levels of economic disparity. Forcing a few billionaires to cede some of their fortune to the state or state-run projects won’t change much. To make China more equal, its leaders should dismantle the CCP power structure that pays rewards to the parties controlling the regiments.

In addition to high debt, unfavorable demographics and growing inequalities, Xis China faces enormous resource and environmental challenges. He imports more crude oil than any other country and faces food security challenges. Meanwhile, climate change is wreaking havoc, including a water shortage in northern China. The country only has seven% of the world’s freshwater, but 18% of its population, and there is a complete disconnect between where people live and where water is found.

China’s contribution to global reductions in carbon dioxide emissions is likely to be a further drag on economic growth, which is likely to stagnate anyway due to the country’s debt and demographic problems. Xi could therefore seek to retain political control through even more surveillance and intimidation as the population feels a growing economic squeeze.

Xi’s pride

It should also be clear that the Xis regime has exaggerated its geopolitical hand. Obsessed with the idea that the United States and its liberal Democratic allies were in terminal decline, Xi boasted that China was looking for a future where we gain the initiative and occupy a dominant position. Through its wolf-warrior diplomacy, China is said to be leading the Indo-Pacific region and showing the world a model of successful totalitarianism.

But China’s neighbors from India to Japan, from South Korea to Singapore and Australia in Vietnam have become increasingly willing to resist Xis’ muscle flexion. In addition, the United States has started to establish cooperative partnerships with others with some success. The goal is not to create a bamboo curtain around China as part of a second cold war. On the contrary, liberal democracies want to restrain China’s bad behavior, make it pay for its brutal violations of international agreements and work with it when it is in the global interest as long as China keeps its word.

The objective truth, as Marxists might say, is that China’s aggressive diplomacy has failed. Now China is going to have to change course. The danger is that Xi, who some believe to be a risk taker, becomes even more aggressive. So instead of gaining tacit political agreement from the Chinese public through economic growth, he would seek their support in a time of greater difficulty by stoking nationalist fervor, especially over Taiwan.

An alarming number of experts now see a Chinese attack on Taiwan as a real possibility. So in many ways times are more perilous for all of us. Liberal democracies must quietly but firmly convey to the Xis regime that they have red lines that China must not cross, and that one of them is in the waters of the Taiwan Strait.

Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong and former European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, is Chancellor of the University of Oxford. Project union, 2021