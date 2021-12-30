MAGA radio host wants to stage intervention for Donald Trump after former president’s comments on vaccine





It’s time for Donald Trump to intervene, according to a MAGAland radio host. However, he is not talking about Trump’s efforts to cast doubt on the electoral system, or even the drug addiction that an insider has long claimed the former president suffers from.

[Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images]

Instead, it’s because Trump, who has suffered from COVID-19 once and knows how devastating it can be, made the choice to get vaccinated against the virus – then to get the one shot. once recommended by health experts. Moreover, Trump, who initially kept his vaccination a secret, has now openly shared his decision with the public, even speaking above a media figure who attempted to claim the vaccines did not work.

He’s getting a lot of reaction for it, and according to the Daily Beast, the final round is pro-Trump radio host Wayne Allyn Root who says the former president needs intervention and is “in total delusion. “.

“He’s so horribly wrong on this issue, and the best way to put it, ironically, is he’s dead wrong, because people are dying!” When everyone I know dies, you are to blame, President Trump!

A number of conspiracy theorists have used a complete misconception of how VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, works to convince themselves and / or their audiences that people are being killed by COVID-19 vaccines, despite all the scientific evidence that the vaccine offers. vital protections.

However, Root doesn’t seem to be giving up on Trump – he recently posted on Creators to “celebrate Donald Trump’s Christmas miracle” – meaning to express his joy over the Trump poll and assure readers that the president fallen is preparing. to make a comeback.

“Even though you’ve never heard of any of this in the media, Trump has just made the biggest and fastest comeback in history. In less than a year, Trump rose from his ashes like a phoenix. It is a superhuman miracle.

Yet Root seems to think that promoting vaccination as safe and effective is a danger to the public.

Steph bazzle

Steph Bazzle reports on social issues and religion for Hill Reporter. It focuses on stories that talk about the right of everyone to practice what they believe in and to receive support from their communities and government officials. You can reach her at [email protected]

