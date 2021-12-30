PTI’s Humayun Akhtar criticized for marrying son to Mir Shakil’s daughter





Pakistani Tehreek-I-Insaf leader Humayun Akhtar has come under fire after marrying his son to the daughter of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, owner of media group Geo.

Photos of the wedding ceremony had circulated on social networks. The couple were seen sitting with Mir Shakil and Humayun Akhtar at a wedding. The wedding is said to have taken place in Karachi. Notable dignitaries and celebrities attended the wedding.

The wedding photos caught the attention of social media users who criticized the PTI chief for marrying his son to the daughter of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, who is accused of waging a strong negative campaign against the government and the ruling party, the PTI.

Prove once again that this is just the long, hard one-man fight against corruption. His name is Imran Khan. https://t.co/grXapBDG4p

– Baji Please (@BajiPlease) December 28, 2021

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Humayun Akhtars, marriage of son to daughter of Geo News owner Mir Shakilur Rehman.pic.twitter.com/FKhGr56Obs

– Syed Nabeel (@SyedNabeel_M) December 30, 2021

Read more: Government to take legal action against Shehbaz Sharif for Nawaz’s return

Just an example of how the system works in our country. PTI’s Humayun Akhter’s son marries Mir Shakil’s daughter and ex-Pakistan CJ is among the guests. This is how the ruling elite stay connected, wrote one social media user.

Another social media user said: “Proves once again that this is only the long, hard one-man fight against corruption. His name is Imran Khan.

Maryam Nawaz controls Geo News?

Last month, in a series of leaked audio clips, PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz was allegedly heard monitoring media channels, namely Dunya News and Geo News.

Maryam Nawaz in her audio leak can be heard saying that she spoke to Mir Shakeel ur Rehman (leader of the Jang group) and told him that they (Geo) should not be showing the facts on both sides, instead , they should blame Prime Minister Imran Khan for his lies. In her audio, she also said that she spoke to Mian Amer (CEO of Dunya) and asked for the same.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz claims to control media in new sound clip

Maryam Nawaz in her audio tape said: You are showing facts from both sides, to which I told Mir Shakeel you should show it. Imran Khan lied without confirmation. Imran Khan not only repeated this lie, but also made up ten things, She also repeated the same to Mian Amir who assured her, Now see what I do with him.

Previously, an audio tape of Maryam Nawaz had been leaked in which she decided which TV station would get the government publicity when she was running the PML-N media cell. In the audio clip, Maryam Nawaz said that 92 News, ARY News, Channel 24 News, and SAMAA News will not receive advertisements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/ptis-humayun-akhtar-slammed-for-marrying-son-to-mir-shakils-daughter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos