In Uttarakhand, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 cr today





Image Source: PTI PM Modi in Haldwani on Thursday to launch several projects Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to travel to Haldwani in Uttarakhand today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore, the PMO said. The foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore, and they cover sectors ranging from cross-irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, l sanitation to drinking water supply, among others. PM Modi in Uttarakhand today – Full schedule PM Modi will inaugurate six projects, including several road widening exercises, a hydroelectric power station in Pithoragarh and those aimed at improving the sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

He is also likely to speak to people during the program in the state related to the poll.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Lakhwar multi-purpose project which will be built at a cost of around Rs 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was stalled before being revived by Modi’s vision to prioritize long-standing projects, he said. This project of national importance, will irrigate approximately 34,000 hectares of additional land, produce 300 MW of hydroelectricity and supply drinking water to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, India. Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In line with its vision of improving connectivity in remote areas of the country, the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for several road sector projects worth around Rs 8,700 crore would be carried out, the Minister added. PMO. These road projects will improve the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit the industrial areas of Rudrapur and Lalkuan in addition to improving accessibility to Jim Corbett National Park.

In addition, the foundation stones for several road projects across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by Modi, the PMO said. The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1,157 km at a cost of over Rs 625 crore and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The road widening projects will not only improve the connectivity of remote areas, but will also boost tourism, industrial and commercial activities in the region, the PMO said.

The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh strategic road will now have all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the military to border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

As part of the exercise to expand the state’s medical infrastructure and provide world-class medical facilities in different parts of the country, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in Udham Singh district. Nagar and the Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 450 crore respectively. The improved medical infrastructure will not only help the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of around 2,400 housing units for the economically weaker part of the towns of Sitarganj and Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. These houses will be built at a cumulative cost of over Rs 170 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban), the PMO said.

To improve the supply of tap water in rural areas of the state, it will lay the foundation stone for 73 water supply systems in 13 districts under the Jal Jeevan mission. The programs will cumulatively cost around Rs 1,250 crore and benefit more than 1.3 lakh of rural households in the state, he said.

In addition, to ensure a steady supply of quality water in the urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the water supply plans of these two towns.

The foundation stones for a 41-acre aroma park in Kashipur and a 40-acre plastic industrial park in Sitarganj will also be laid. The Aroma Park will utilize the immense growth potential of Uttarakhand’s floriculture, and the Plastic Industrial Park will be a step in establishing the state’s industrial prowess and creating employment opportunities for the people.

Modi will also inaugurate two wastewater treatment plants with a capacity of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD built at a cost of around 50 crore in Ramnagar, Nainital.

The Prime Minister is also said to lay the foundation stones for the construction of nine wastewater treatment plants (STP) in Udham Singh Nagar, which will be built at a cost of around 200 crore, and a 78 crore project for the modernization of the sewage system in Nainital, the PMO mentioned.

It will also inaugurate the Suringad-II project with a capacity of 5 MW of the river hydroelectric project built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited in Munsyari in Pithoragarh district, built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore. (With contributions from agencies) Read also | PM Modi’s Planned Visit to UAE Postponed Due to Covid Situation Latest news from India

