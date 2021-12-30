If you like all the new progressive federal judges, thank Trump for sabotaging Georgia





WASHINGTON If you love all the progressive judges President Joe Biden has appointed to the federal bench since taking office, you can thank the one person without whom this could never have happened: Donald Trump.

The sabotage of two former Georgia Senate presidents in early January with its endless lies about a massive fraud that cost him his re-election almost certainly cost both Republican candidates their seats, giving Democrats control of the chamber and the ability to pass judicial appointments without a single GOP Vote.

Trump handed it to them, said Carl Tobias, a professor of law at the University of Richmond in Virginia who studies federal judicial appointments, adding that the chain of 40 judges from Bidens’ appeals and district courts during his freshman year would have been impossible in a Republican-controlled Senate. They just wouldn’t have had the votes. I don’t know what they would have done.

Biden won praise from across the Democratic spectrum for the legal choices that put Native Americans and other ethnic and racial minorities and members of the LGBTQ community on the federal bench. Biden also drew on a wider range of professional backgrounds, such as public advocates and voting lawyers, rather than prosecutors and corporate lawyers than previous presidents, even previous Democratic presidents. . Of the 40 Biden judges confirmed to date (35 more are already in the works), 80% are women.

I think very few of those people would have been confirmed, Tobias said. Biden would have stepped down and picked more moderates, picked more people who were less ideologically liberal.

Of the presidents of the past half-century, only Republican Ronald Reagan has been able to put so many judges on the federal bench in his first year. Trump, for example, was only able to secure 18 seats in his first year.

Yet these candidates should have faced a much more difficult path in a Senate led by Mitch McConnell with a Republican majority of 52-48, which appeared to be the result in November 2020 after the vote count in Georgia with no candidate in the ‘Either of the two Senate races receiving more than 50%.

Georgian law requires a run-off in such cases, which in recent years have favored Republicans due to their more conscientious voters and higher turnout. This historic advantage, however, was dismissed last January by the then president, who was angry that he lost Georgia and Arizona, two reliable GOP states, on the verge of losing to Biden by 7. million votes nationwide.

Interview after interview, speech after speech, Trump pushed the lie that the November 3 election was rigged against him, including in Georgia, where the rigging was done by Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger , both Republicans.

There’s no way we’ve lost Georgia. There’s no way. It was a rigged election, Trump said just at the start of a Jan. 4 rally that apparently aimed to support Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Hundreds of people attend a rally on December 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Georgia, led by President Donald Trump in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The two lost their second round in Georgia to Democratic challengers a month later.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The end result, despite Trump’s rally on the eve of the election: GOP voters stayed at home in droves as the massive turnout from Democrat Stacey Abrams helped Raphael Warnock defeat Loeffler and Jon Ossoff overtake Perdue.

According to an analysis by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 752,000 Georgians who voted on November 3, 2020 did not do so on January 5, 2021, with a disproportionate number of such no-shows coming from Republican strongholds, especially the two areas of the state where Trump had held rallies. Meanwhile, 228,000 residents who did not vote in the general election did so in the second round, most of whom were from black and other minority communities, and nearly half were under 35. year.

Warnock and Ossoff both come second in their November 2020 races. Warnock won their second round by 93,000 votes and Ossoff won by 55,000.

Erick Erickson, an Atlanta-based conservative radio talk show host, said Trump made it a loyalty test to accompany his bogus claims of stolen elections, and top Georgia Republicans, such as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and state party chairman David Shafer were happy to comply.

It wasn’t just Trump. It was him, the President of the State Party, Marjorie Taylor Greene etc, all shouting that the election had been stolen and that they were going to steal it again. Trump was certainly the loudest voice on this, Erickson said. If they had been silent, I don’t think you would have seen more than 400,000 Republicans pass the second round.

Without Trump’s sabotage, McConnell would likely have had a four-seat margin, and Biden would have faced the same hurdles Democrat Barack Obama faced in his last two years in the White House after McConnell became chief of staff. majority in the Senate after the 2014 midterm elections.

If Biden was able to squeeze a half-dozen judges, most likely just district courts, into a McConnell-led Senate, it would be because Mitch was feeling particularly generous, American researcher Norm Ornstein said. Enterprise Institute of conservative tendency. And Mitch doesn’t feel generous.

The makeup of federal justice is his legacy, and it is one he would strive to protect, Mac Stipanovich, a longtime GOP consultant in Florida, said of McConnell. Biden got lucky when Trump fucked the dog in Georgia.

Trump, however, continued to lie about the 2020 presidential election and even actively recruited candidates to run against Kemp and Raffensperger in the Republican primary next year. In recent statements, he has blamed both Kemp and inexplicably McConnell for losing both Senate seats rather than accepting the blame himself.

He has all the cards to win, but not the courage to play them. Instead, he’s giving our country away, just like he did with the two Senate seats in Georgia and the presidency itself, Trump said of McConnell in a statement he released Dec. 8. , two days after claiming that Kemp cost us two Senate seats and a presidential victory in the Great State of Georgia.

Staff at Trump’s Political Action Committee did not respond to questions from HuffPost regarding the statements.

Trump, despite losing the election by 7 million votes in total and by 306-232 in the Electoral College, became the first president in more than two centuries of elections to refuse to hand over power peacefully. His incitement to the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill, his latest attempt to remain in office, left five people dead, including one policeman, injured 140 others and led to four police suicides.

Despite this, Trump remains the dominant figure in the Republican Party and is openly talking about running for president again in 2024.

