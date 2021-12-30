Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is a replacement car for the now discontinued BMW 7 Series Hi-Security





Days after the Special Protection Group (SPG) acquired a new Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition started attacking the central government for the expensive purchase. The new Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard acquired by SPG for the Prime Minister has made a lot of talk for its astronomical price and the levels of safety it offers. The car originally costs over Rs 12 crore and comes with a host of modifications compared to the regular Maybach S650. But anonymous sources claim the car costs a third of that. SPG does not pay import duties to the government for importing vehicles. Also Read: Mahindra Thar & Scorpio In Classic Tug-Of-War Video The S650 Guard has a VR10 level of protection level, which is considered the highest level of protection ever offered in a production car. The bespoke luxury sedan is able to withstand hardened steel bullets and protect occupants from TNT blasts from a distance of 2 meters. SPG has acquired two black color units of the Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard for safety purposes. It is a replacement for BMW 7 Series Hi-Security The Mercedes Maybach S650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, which develops a maximum power of 523 hp and a maximum torque of 830 Nm. The car replaced the BMW 7 Series High Security, which was previously used by the Prime Minister and is is no longer in production. The S650 Guard was acquired as part of SPG’s policy to replace the Prime Minister’s official car once every six years and was purchased at one-third of the original price according to anonymous sources. The Prime Minister has been seen in bulletproof cars like the BMW 7 Series High-Security, Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel and Toyota Land Cruiser. The main opposition political party, the Indian National Congress, said the S650 guard acquired for the prime minister was a heavy expense that should have been avoided in these difficult times when the whole world is facing a crisis due to COVID -19. epidemic. In support of his argument, Congress said the prime minister changed official rides five times since 2014, when Modi was first elected prime minister. In the seven years since then, the country has faced several challenges such as payroll deductions, job losses, bankrupt businesses and other challenges, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress also said that instead of selecting a locally made vehicle, the SPG opted to go with a German-made S650 guard for the safety of prime ministers. This decision contradicts the campaigns of Narendra Modis Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. While Modiji began his election campaign with a Scorpion, he has never been seen in an Indian-made car since being elected Prime Minister. Also Read: 10 DC Design Cars and How They Look In The REAL World: From Maruti Swift To Mahindra XUV500

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/mercedes-maybach-s650-guard-is-replacement-car-of-bmw-7-series-security-discontinued/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

