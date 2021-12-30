Boris Johnson applauds brilliant AstraZeneca vaccine for saving millions of lives | Politics | News





On December 30, 2020, the UK was the first country to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after months of clinical trials. The Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford first partnered with private company Vaccitech before the Oxford Vaccine Group also stepped in.

The acclaimed university has received funding from the UK and US governments and signed a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca in May 2020. According to Boris Johnson’s government, more than £ 88million of public money has been invested in the development and manufacture of the vaccine as a whole. The British Prime Minister issued a statement congratulating the scientists behind the pioneering vaccine a year later. Boris Johnson said: “Our fight against Covid in the UK and around the world would not have been possible without the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Developed by brilliant scientists at Oxford and delivered on a non-profit basis through AstraZeneca, this vaccine has delivered 50 million doses to the British public and over 2.5 billion to more than 170 other countries. “We can all be incredibly proud – and grateful – for a jab that has saved millions of lives.” Used worldwide, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). After reports showed a possible link between the vaccine dose and blood clots, the WHO reviewed the claims and said the vaccine’s benefits outweighed its potential risks. READ MORE: Spain grapples with Omicron as business smashes records

He added: “I am incredibly proud of the role the UK has played in the development, research and manufacture of breakthrough vaccines and treatments during the pandemic.” “Vaccines are the best way to protect people from COVID-19, and I urge everyone to play their part in this national mission – roll up your sleeves and get your jabs.”

