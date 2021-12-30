Former GOP congressman faces pressure from Trump in key Senate race





Now Walker, who has served three terms in the House and is far third in a GOP three-way primary, is again a candidate looking for a race he can win. Walker lags behind Trump-endorsed representative Ted Budd and former Governor Pat McCrory in both support and fundraising for the Senate seat.

A politician whose career plans have been repeatedly gutted since 2019, Walkers’ situation is complicated by the fact that he is simply not interested in following the conventional rules of the political game, but rather alienating himself. the main actors and kingmakers as he goes his own way.

When it works, the results for Walker have been dramatic. When it doesn’t work, then take the consequences.

I’ll put my pride on the table, but I won’t put my principles down, Walker said in an interview earlier this month, days after Trump made the offer.

On paper, Walker said, running for the House again makes a lot of sense.

But Walker is not someone whose political decisions boil down to logic and the input of consultants. The former Baptist pastor must feel it in his heart, just like when he came down from the nosebleed section at the 2012 Republican convention in Tampa, on the arena floor, and felt that God was in him. said he had to run for Congress.

Then he won, against all odds.

So I’m going to do what I think is the best thing to do, Walker said of his current conundrum. Is it costing me millions of dollars in super PACs? Probably. But I know if I can beat the system, it allows me to get up there like we did last time and go serve unhindered.

Trump’s allies had presented Walker with the House proposal for approval for a few weeks before their December 4 meeting at the Trumps private club in Florida, although Walker, with no realistic path to victory in the Senate race, initially had refused because the deal involved Budd’s approval, he told donors. The stipulation was then deleted.

Two years ago, he drew the straw short in a court-ordered redraw of the map that made the Congressional District of Walkers strongly Democratic to reverse Republicans’ gerrymandering, leaving him with no good options for 2020. Walker reportedly was able to top Budd for a seat in the next chamber, although the Club for Growth has pledged to financially support Budd as they do with at least $ 10 million in the current Senate race.

He could have prioritized Sen. Thom Tillis, a proposal Walker publicly presented twice in 2019, before announcing he would not run for office the following year, instead of looking for an open seat in the Senate in 2022.

Representative Mark Walker speaks. | Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo

Although Walker suggested at the time that he would get Trump’s approval in 2022 and enter the Senate race ahead of his rivals, Walker was caught off guard when Trump announced at a rally in June that he supported Budd.

Staying in the race, Walker admits, forces him to forge his own successful course. It’s an approach that got him to Congress, but one that would be nearly impossible to replicate statewide without significant funding.

You have the Trump lane in one aspect, and you have the former governor, who I believe has Camp Karl Rove in his lane, Walker said, referring to McCrory. And we had to build our own path so we could build the fundraiser, so we could build the name ID. “

While McCrorys staff maintain that Walker leaving the race would have little impact on the outcome, a Club for Growth poll released last week showed Budd with a narrow lead in a statistical tie of 47% against McCrorys 43% in a two-way game. The Club’s voting committee this fall showed Budd still hadn’t taken the lead in the three-way primaries, securing 33% of McCrorys’ 36% support, while Walker had 13% of the vote.

I don’t think they’re concerned about my political future, Walker said of parties encouraging him to run for the House. I think they are concerned that the Teds numbers are not where they belong. He’s got everything in the world, and he’s still at 30 percent.

Budd’s campaign declined to comment on the record for this story.

It’s no secret in North Carolina political circles that Walker and Budd’s relationship is strained. Already at odds after Walker floated against Budd for the House in the last cycle, Walker regrets that his former House colleague ran into the 2022 Senate race and occupied the Trump lane Walker tried to claim for. himself, according to several people familiar with the situation.

It’s part of a pattern of skirmishes between Walker and the GOP establishment. He kicked off his political career in 2013 as a church pastor with a plan for the GOP’s main popular representative, Howard Coble, then incumbent for 30 years, and later he challenged Tillis.

And although he courted Trump’s support, Walker’s brand of Christian conservatism avoided Trumpism in its own right. In 2016, Walker condemned Trump’s remarks about the sexual assaults recorded on tape by Access Hollywood, calling them vile and adding that America deserved better.

In this file photo from Nov. 28, 2018, Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks before a summons at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. The university, run by Falwell, is pushing for criminal trespassing charges to be filed against two reporters who pursued stories about why the Evangelical College remained partially open during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo / Steve Helber, file) | Steve Helber / AP Photo

In August 2020 and upon leaving Congress, Walker made headlines by becoming the first high-profile Republican to call on Jerry Falwell Jr. to step down as president of Liberty University, where Walker served on a board. faculty advisory after a photo surfaced of Falwell, a close ally of Trump, with his pants unzipped and his arm around his wife’s assistant.

I am an everyday guy. My world is made up of simple people that I love and care about, Walker said, his voice breaking with emotion. I’m just a grassroots guy who had an amazing opportunity but didn’t do it the way I’m supposed to inside the system and sometimes it bites you.

I’ll leave before I have to do this.

Moving away would mean for the 52-year-old middle-class man to rebuild a career and find a new job. And believing his God-ordained calling is to influence politics in Washington, Walker has no plans to return to full-time ministry anytime soon.

Walker has successfully challenged the establishment before. In a runoff in 2014, he defeated Cobles-approved successor Phil Berger Jr., the son of the interim president of the state Senate and now a judge of the state Supreme Court.

In January, before the May primary of that year, the Congressional Walkers campaign had only $ 9,000 in cash, far less than Shepherds.

Throughout his political career, from the moment he signaled he was ready to challenge Coble, Walker has demonstrated a mentality that the rules don’t apply to him, and no one is going to take it personally, said a North Carolina Republican who knows the elder. career as a member of Congress.

It has become problematic for him, especially over the past two or three years.

Walker quickly became a leader in Congress, becoming chairman of the Republican Study Committee after his first term, then vice chairman of the Republican House Conference in 2019.

But months after his threat to primary Tillis, the state’s GOP establishment came looking for him, offering the seat of Walkers House to appease the state’s Supreme Court, which ordered lawmakers to draw a map of the state. Fairer Congress. Tillis is a former State House president, and among the States Congress delegation, Walker had fewer friends in Raleigh before he even publicly considered confronting their former leader.

Typically, lawmakers tend to seek out their own party members when redrawing, especially congressional maps, said Michael Bitzer, North Carolina political commentator and professor of politics and history at the Catawba University. Usually these people have close ties to the members of the General Assembly. Maybe Walker just didn’t have that dedication to lawmakers when he was sacrificed in 2019.

As Walker takes the vacation to make a decision on his campaign plans, he is still awaiting Trump’s public approval for the House seat.

If he stays, he hurts Budd, there’s no doubt about it, said Republican strategist and North Carolina native Doug Heye, former director of communications for the Republican National Committee. He’s not taking McCrory’s votes. He only takes them from Budd.

As part of the deal reached at the Mar-a-Lago meeting, which was attended by Club for Growth President David McIntosh, Representative Madison Cawthorn (RN.C.) and Congress candidate Bo Hines, Hines would move his campaign from District 7 to District 4 with Trumps’ approval, while Trump would back Walker to run in District 7, much of which he previously represented. Hines has yet to announce his plans.

I think for most realists it’s a matter of when, not if, he decides to drop out of the Senate race, Bitzer said of Walker. It would be a small miracle to succeed in an upheaval of this magnitude.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/30/mark-walker-north-carolina-trump-526235

