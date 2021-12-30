Jokowi approves extension of home VAT rebates until June 2022





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -President Joko Widodo or Jokowi approved the extension of the government incentive to value added tax, aka RPP DTP until June 2022, from the initial end in December 2021. However, the incentive that became the VAT rebate received by the public was halved from this year. “Incentive Government-supported government tax VAT for these dwellings has been approved by the President, “Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting on Thursday. December 30, 2021. Previously, the rules of the question reduction This VAT is contained in the Regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK) n ° 103 / PMK.010 / 21 concerning the Value Added Tax on the Delivery of Houses with Tents and Housing Units of Apartments at the charge. of the Government for the 2021 Fiscal Year. This regulation regulates a 100% VAT rebate for new homes with a maximum price of IDR 2 billion. Meanwhile, homes priced at IDR 2-5 billion are eligible for a 50% discount. So far this year, the total planned incentives for this program have reached 960 billion rupees and have been 100% realized. It is not yet known how much the incentive allowance will be this year, but it is certain that the discount will be halved. For a house with a maximum price of IDR 2 billion, the VAT reduction is only 50%. Meanwhile, for new houses the price is Rp 2-5 billion, the VAT reduction is 25%. “It can be given to those who have contracts in advance (dash) so that there is time to build,” he said. In addition to the VAT DTP incentive for new housing, the government is also offering a luxury sales tax incentive this year or PPnBM DTP for cars. The initial allocation was 3,460 billion rupees and increased to 6,580 billion rupees, which has been 100% achieved. Next year, the Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, proposes that the PPnBM incentives be extended next year. However, the proposal is the exemption from PPnBM for cars under Rp 240 million with certain criteria called people’s cars. Agus submitted the proposal to Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Airlangga said this proposal should be discussed in more detail. “So it was not approved,” he said. Also read: Core Indonesia predicts 5% economic growth in 2022, these are the factors Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and some news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate to register. First you need to install the Telegram app.

