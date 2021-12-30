PM Narendra Modi gets brand new Mercedes-Maybach S650 protection







Prime Minister of India has added a new set of wheels to his convoy – a brand new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard armored limousine Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted with his new vehicle, a Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard, as he greeted Russian President Putin at Hyderabad House. The car is an armored luxury limousine, which offers VR10 level protection, the highest protection available on a production car. The vehicles of the PM convoy are managed by Special Protection Group (SPG). SPG typically submits the application for a new vehicle based on safety requirements, and orders are made for multiple units, including decoys. Maybach S650 Guard is able to withstand hardened steel core bullets on the body as well as on windows. It has an Explosion Proof Vehicle (ERV) rating of 2010 and can protect occupants from a 15kg TNT explosion just two meters away. The cabin also has a separate air supply, to protect against gas attack. The car is fitted with runflat tires, which can continue to be used even after a puncture, for a quick getaway. The fuel tank has been covered with a special material, which Boeing also uses for its AH-64 Apache helicopters. In the event that the fuel tank is hit, the material automatically seals the bullet holes. To move all that weight, the armored limousine gets a big engine under the hood – a 6.0-liter biturbo V12 engine, which develops 522 hp of peak power and 900 Nm of maximum torque. The maximum speed of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is limited to 160 km / h. Of course, the luxury offered by the car is also unmatched. To ensure maximum passenger comfort, the car features executive seats, available with a range of high-quality padding options and plenty of convenience features (like a seat massager). The car’s wheelbase is longer than that of the regular Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which frees up more space in the passenger compartment. The actual cost of the PM Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is not known, although estimates put it at over Rs. 12 crore. The convoy consists of at least two of these armored limousines. Only one is responsible for transporting the PM, while the others are decoys. Previously, his convoy also had cars like Land Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Land Cruiser and BMW 7-Series High-Security Edition.

