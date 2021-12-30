Turkish lira crisis turns political, threatens legal action





Turkey’s currency crisis became increasingly political on Thursday after a senior minister urged citizens to sue economists who commented on social media about the pound’s fall. The unusual comments by Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Wednesday evening followed the banking regulator’s decision to file complaints against more than 20 people – including a former central bank governor – for their Twitter posts. The besieged Turkish currency has entered a free fall that has seen it lose almost half of its value since early November until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced further measures to support the currency last week. Analysts attribute the falls to Erdogan’s unorthodox decision to fight inflation by orchestrating steep interest rate cuts – the exact opposite of what countries usually do under similar circumstances. The criminal complaint targeted journalists and economists who suggested the lira’s fall would continue until Erdogan drastically changed course. Nebati accused commentators of using “psychological warfare” by urging Turks to buy gold and dollars in order to preserve their savings against further lira drops. “File a complaint against anyone who misleads you,” Nebati urged citizens in a broad interview on CNN Turk. “Let the small investor who makes a loss sue the one who misled them.” Turks named in the criminal complaint include former central bank chief Durmus Yilmaz – now member of parliament from the nationalist opposition Iyi Parti (Right Party) – and economist Guldem Atabay. Emerging markets economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management called Yilmaz “the best governor during my tenure to cover Turkey.” Yilmaz headed the policy-making bank when Turkey was still the darling of foreign investors between 2006 and 2011. “Guldem Atabay is just a great economist trying to do his best to cover Turkey,” Ash added. The story continues The controversy stems from Erdogan’s government gearing up to unveil new legislation ahead of elections slated for the next 18 months to further tighten government controls on social media. Turkey has used the threat of heavy penalties to force Twitter and other platforms to appoint local representatives who can quickly follow up on court orders to remove the disputed posts. Yilmaz continued his attacks on Erdogan’s team on Thursday, mocking the finance minister’s suggestion that the US Federal Reserve belonged to “five families” and lacked real independence. “I swear we are so fed up,” Yilmaz wrote. zak / fo / lth

