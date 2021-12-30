Kaesang Club appear in 2021/2022 League final, President Joko Widodo ready to attend





The atmosphere of the Pakansari stadium before the arrival of President Joko Widodo / Photo / Quadiliba Al-Farabi

BOGOR – President – President Joko Widodo planned to watch the final live Ligue 2 2021/2022 at the Pakansari stadium, Bogor, Thursday (12/30/2021) evening. The top party brought together Persis Solo against Rans Cilegon FC This important match will determine who deserves to win the second division title in Indonesian football. Both teams have booked tickets for La Liga 1 2021/2022. Persis Solo is a club whose majority shares are held by the president’s son, Kaesang Pangarep. Meanwhile, Rans Cilegon is currently part of celebrity Raffi Ahmad. Read also: 4 times the Indonesian goal in the final of the AFF Cup 2020, coach of Thailand: it is only halfway The two teams will meet at 9:00 p.m. WIB. However, at 5:00 p.m. WIB, PSIM Yogyakarta v Martapura Dewa United will meet first for third place. According to the surveillance of the MNC portal team on site, an hour before the kick-off of the PSIM game against Dewa United, the VVIP parking lot at the Pakansari stadium was already filled with two and four-wheeled vehicles. Even the capacity that is filled is much more than before. Also Read: 5 Phenomenal Returns To Soccer, Could Be Indonesia’s Motivation In AFF Cup 2020 Final When entering the ring into the stadium, there is also a difference compared to before, namely the presence of a partition for each team. You can see that the arrows for the staff, officials and ranks of Dewa United are pointing to the right, and PSIM is the other way around. An interesting and different thing from the previous one is the location where the Swab test is performed. Places that were previously used based on agent information are now sterilized. As it turned out, it was not without reason, it was reported that President Joko Widodo would be present to watch the final match later. This was confirmed by one of the security guards guarding the premises. According to the agenda, he (Jokowi) will watch the second game (Persis vs Rans Cilegon). The problem is with the distribution of the prizes later, said a police officer. There was even more security in this place than usual even though we knew that this match did not have spectators. Security is expected to be even tighter before the final match later. (cha)

