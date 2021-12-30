Government is not in dire straits, PM Imran Khan says





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the government was not in dire straits, although the opposition has repeatedly drawn attention to what it called the economic mismanagement of the PTI regime.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, ahead of the presentation of the mini-budget, the Prime Minister remarked “that it is said every three months that the government is in a difficult situation”, denying that this is the case.

He went on to speak of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that the opposition claims that the PML-N supremo is “coming (to Pakistan) today” or “coming tomorrow”.

The prime minister reminded reporters that when Nawaz was in exile in Saudi Arabia, there was also talk of his routine return, but that he “did not return without making a deal”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan at one point spoke of Nawaz’s younger brother, opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, saying: “Shahbaz Sharif’s speech is like applying for a job.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, also speaking to reporters in parliament, noted that the people “will only bear a burden of Rs 2 billion”.

“Shaukat Tarin said that a 17% tax would not be levied on the population, but only on certain items,” the minister said.

He added that the allies “always stand by the side of the government”.

Government, opposition headed for mini-budget showdown

In the wake of the imminent tabling of the mini-budget in Parliament, a confrontation sets in between the government and the opposition. As the former prepares to table the controversial SBP autonomy bill, the opposition is putting up strong resistance to the “handing over” of the sovereignty of the State Bank.

On Wednesday, the joint parliamentary opposition, while firmly rejecting the government’s proposed mini-budget and other IMF-dictated laws, drew up a strategy to block them in parliament.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N House Leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif, PPP Leader Syed Naveed Qamar, JEW House Leader Maulana Asad Mahmood and other central leaders of the Union Opposition.

After intensive consultations, the opposition leadership reached consensus on the strategy to block the mini-budget and State Bank related bills in parliament, and ensure the presence of all parliamentarians. of the opposition on the day it is tabled.

Read more: “MQM supports the SBP and bills with fiscal impact”

Describing the mini-budget as another major U-turn from Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said it would seriously damage the national economy, national interests and security. The opposition leadership accused Prime Minister Imran of “compromising” the economic sovereignty of the country and “wanting to wipe out the Pakistani people” already crushed by inflation, unemployment and the tsunami of incompetence and corruption of the government.

The opposition leadership stressed that the Imran Khan regime had overwhelmed the country with unprecedented loans, the growth rate had plunged to disastrous levels, trade and budget deficits were at historic levels, the dollar had exceeded 181 rupees, foreign exchange reserves were quickly depleting, electricity and gas prices skyrocketed, and the prices of basic necessities were beyond the purchasing power of the common man. “With this situation at hand, another mini-budget would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the country’s economy and seriously jeopardize the existence of the people, they said.

Read more: SBP amending bill proposes domestic price stability

The leaders said this mini-budget was nothing less than “economic terrorism” inflicted on the nation, which must be stopped at all costs.

The joint opposition leaders have pledged to use all powers and resources to ensure that these laws are not approved. They also hoped that the government’s upright allies would also take a decision against these measures by Prime Minister Imran Khan and vote in the national interest of Pakistan.

On the other hand, the government has strengthened its line of action to pass the mini-budget. Prime Minister Imran Khan asked PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar to ensure the presence of PTI deputies and coalition partners in the National Assembly. The Chief Whip telephoned the PTI and members of the coalition parties individually, asking them to attend today’s meeting.

In addition, the Prime Minister today convened a meeting of the parliamentary parties of the PTI to put them in confidence on the draft of the corrective finance law. The meeting would be briefed by newly elected Senator and SAPM on the economy Shaukat Fayaz Tarin.

Previously, the Prime Minister had convened a council of ministers which approved the amended finance bill 2021-22.

The cabinet has been informed of the need to table the mini-budget.

The bill will soon be tabled in the National Assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/921099-govt-not-in-dire-straits-pm-imran-khan-says

