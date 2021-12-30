PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand today, to lay foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore

Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. These include projects related to irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation and drinking water supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce his visit. He wrote in Hindi: “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will progress to new heights of progress tomorrow. In Haldwani, I will have the opportunity to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore. These include infrastructure projects related to health, roads and irrigation. “

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to Twitter on Thursday to welcome the prime minister. He wrote in Hindi: “Warm welcome and greetings to the world’s most popular leader, Vikas Purush, our guide to all, respected Prime Minister of India, respected Shri Narendra Modijion behalf of the state’s 1.25 billion people. “

The program will see the inauguration of six projects, including several road widening projects, a hydroelectric project in Pithoragarh and sewerage improvement projects in Nainital. The cumulative cost of projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will be built at a cost of around Rs 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was on hold for many years. This nationally significant project will irrigate around 34,000 hectares of additional land, produce 300 MW of hydroelectricity and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. , Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several road sector projects worth around Rs 8,700 crore. They include four lanes of 85 kilometers of Moradabad-Kashipur road to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore; two lanes of the 22 kilometer section of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and the 18 kilometer section from Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of an 8-kilometer-long Khatima bypass at Udham Singh Nagar; construction of the national four-lane highway (NH109D) under construction at a cost of over 175 crore.

These road projects will improve the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit the industrial areas of Rudrapur and Lalkuan in addition to improving accessibility to Jim Corbett National Park.

In addition, the foundation stones for several road projects across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometers at a cost of over Rs 625 crores and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of around Rs 450 crores.

Road projects being inaugurated include a 99-kilometer Nagina to Kashipur road widening project (NH-74) constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore and three-section road widening projects of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh Strategic Road (NH 125) constructed as part of an all-season road project at a cost of over 780 crore. The three sections go from Chyurani to Ancholi (32 kilometers), from Bilkhet to Champawat (29 kilometers) and from Tilon to Chyurani (28 kilometers).

The road widening projects will not only improve the connectivity of remote areas, but will also boost tourism, industrial and commercial activities in the region. The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh strategic road will now have all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the military to border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

With the aim of expanding the state’s medical infrastructure and providing world-class medical facilities to the people of all parts of the country, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in the district of Udham Singh Nagar and the government of Jagjivan Ram. Pithoragarh Medical College. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 450 crore respectively.

The improved medical infrastructure will not only help the people of the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, he will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of around 2,400 housing units for the economically weaker part of the towns of Sitarganj and Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. These houses will be built at a cumulative cost of over Rs 170 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban).

To improve tap water supply in rural areas of the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 73 water supply systems in 13 districts of the state as part of the Jal Jeevan mission. The programs will cumulatively cost around Rs 1,250 crore and benefit more than 1.3 lakh of rural households in the state.

In addition, to ensure a steady supply of quality water in the urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the water supply plans of these two towns. The programs will provide approximately 14,500 connections to Haridwar and over 2,400 connections to Haldwani, benefiting approximately one lakh of Haridwar residents and approximately 12,000 Haldwani residents.

The foundation stone for a 41-acre aroma park in Kashipur and a 40-acre plastic industrial park in Sitarganj will also be laid. Both projects will be developed by State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL) at a cumulative cost of around Rs 100 crore.

The Aroma Park will utilize the immense growth potential of Uttarakhand’s floriculture due to its unique geographic conditions. The Plastic Industrial Park will be a step in establishing the state’s industrial prowess and creating employment opportunities for the population.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two wastewater treatment plants with a capacity of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore in Ramnagar, Nainital. He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of nine wastewater treatment plants (STP) in Udham Singh Nagar, to be built at a cost of around Rs 200 crore; and a project of Rs 78 crore for the improvement of the sewage system in Nainital.

It will also inaugurate the Suringad-II project with a capacity of 5 megawatts of the river hydroelectric project built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited in Munsyari in Pithoragarh district, built at a cost of around Rs 50 crore.

These come ahead of the high-stakes assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which last won the election in 2017, is aiming for a second consecutive victory.

