Maybach added to routine replacement of PM Modi security details: government sources

According to Benz’s website, the car’s ex-showroom price starts from Rs 2.78 crore, but the PM car is likely to cost significantly more due to the safety features.

The sparse clarification on such a topic by government sources was accompanied by the claim that scrutiny of the prime minister’s car was not in the national interest and unsubstantiated claims about the car brand. used by Congress President Sonia Gandhi when the UPA was in power.

Government sources said on Wednesday that the price of the Mercedes Maybach added to the safety details of Prime Minister Narendra Modis was much lower than speculated and that the change of vehicle was not an upgrade but a routine replacement. .

Social media and reports have been enthusiastic about the Maybach’s price speculation, with many claiming it is priced at Rs 12 crore. The choice of a foreign brand was the subject of strong criticism when the Prime Minister always insisted on self-sufficiency. Many have contrasted Modis’ presumably expensive choice of clothing, accessories and modes of transportation with its claims of frugal living.

The cars (Mercedes Maybach) cost much less than media speculation, in fact, it’s about a third of the price quoted in the media, a government source said.

The sources said the routine replacement was necessary because BMW stopped making the model used by the Prime Minister earlier.

Government sources said SPG’s security service demanded that recipients’ vehicles be replaced every six years. They said the previous fleet had been used for eight years under Modi, which led to an audit objection and a comment that it put the beneficiary’s life in jeopardy.

Decisions on security detail purchases are based on the recipient’s perception of the threat. These decisions are made independently by the SPG without taking the recipient’s perspective, the source said.

The widespread discussion of the safety features of the recipient’s car is not in the national interest as it puts a lot of unnecessary detail in the public domain. This only threatens the life of the beneficiary, the source added.

Officials claimed that Modi had given no preference as to which cars to use and claimed that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had in the past used Range Rovers which had in fact been purchased for the Prime Minister of the United States. era.