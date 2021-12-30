Narendra Modi inaugurates 23 projects worth Rs 17,500 cr in Uttarakhand, linked to polls, according to former governments which have hampered development

Addressing the public rally, Modi said the BJP government is also working on a Rs 2,000 crore program for the overall infrastructure development of Haldwani, including water, sewer and road projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 23 development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwani ahead of parliamentary elections in Uttarakhand.

“These inaugurated development projects will provide better connectivity and better health for the people of Haldwani,” said Modi.

Addressing the public rally, Modi said the BJP government is also working on a Rs 2,000 crore program for the overall infrastructure development of Haldwani, including water, sewer and road projects.

These inaugurated development projects will provide better connectivity and better health to the people of Haldwani. We are also bringing a program of Rs 2,000 crore for the development of the overall infrastructure of Haldwani, for water, sewage, road, parking, street lights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/rYDuzK0d8Y ANI UP / Uttarakhand (INANINewsUP) December 30, 2021

The Prime Minister also praised the capabilities of the people of Uttarakhand and the projects inaugurated today, saying that these will make the next 10 years the “decade of Uttarakhand”.

“The capacity of the people of the state will ensure that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like the Char Dham project, new railroads will make it possible,” he said.

He also said the BJP aimed to improve the sewage system and reduce the number of drains opening into the Ganga River from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar in West Bengal.

The unveiling of the plans by the Prime Minister included the unveiling of six worth Rs 3,420 crore and the laying of the foundation stones of 17 others worth Rs 14,127 crore.

The inaugurated projects include three different sections of the Chardham all-season road which have been widened, the Nagina-Kashipur national road, the Suring Gad hydel project and the sewer works under the Namami Gange program in Nainital.

What is the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project?

The Lakhwar Multipurpose Hydroelectric Project valued at Rs 5,747 crore, an AIIMS satellite center for Kumaon valued at Rs 500 crore, the Moradabad-Kashipur dual carriageway, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an aromatic park in Kashipur are among the key projects the foundation of which was laid by the Prime Minister.

The dam project will produce 300 MW of electricity. The 330 million cubic meters of water in its reservoir will provide irrigation and drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh , Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Center relaunched the project in Uttarakhand, four decades after its initial approval and two decades after its suspension.

“The old governments plundered Uttarakhand with both hands”

The prime minister accused the opposition of hampering the development of the state.

He said: “It is a permanent mark of those who were in government before, to hamper development projects. The Lakhwar project, which started today, has the same story, it was first thought to be. times in 1976. Today, after 46 years, our government has laid the foundation stone for its work. “

He also said that previous governments “plundered Uttarakhand with both hands”.

“In the 20 years since Uttarakhand was formed, you have also seen such people leading the government who said, ‘you can plunder Uttarakhand, but save my government.’ These people plundered the state with both hands. , Modi said.

“Now that the public knows their (opposition) truth, these people have started a new rumor business, fabricating, broadcasting, and then shouting about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are also spreading rumors about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line, ”he added.

This is Modi’s second visit to the state this month.

During his last visit to Uttarakhand on December 4, Modi unveiled plans worth more than Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun in addition to addressing a campaign rally.

Thursday’s groundbreaking events come months before the high-stakes state election. The ruling Bharatiya Janata party, which last won the election in 2017, is aiming for a second consecutive victory.

The other main candidates in this year’s election are Congress and the Aam Aadmi party.

With the contribution of agencies

Read allRecent news,New Trends,Cricket news,Bollywood News,

India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.