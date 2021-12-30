Rishi Sunak, to promote the succession of Boris Johnson





PORTRAIT – As the British Prime Minister is living through a delicate period marked by growing unpopularity, Conservative MPs are considering replacing him. Among the most cited names, stands out that of the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Still at the height of popularity last October, Boris Johnson has continued to loose in the polls during the last two months of 2021. Two consecutive events have even made him hit rock bottom in December: the loss of a constituency deemed captive followed by resignation by Brexit Minister David Frost, a popular figure among the Conservatives. From then on, what was only a vague concern became a topic of conversation for the Tory party deputies: who to succeed Bojo? Among the potential candidates, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is favored by the prognosis. Ladbrokes, Britain’s biggest bookmaker, gives it a 2/1 rating, far ahead of Foreign Office Secretary Liz Truss (9/2) and Legal Opportunities Secretary Michael Gove (10/1). Born forty-one years ago to Hindu parents who came from Kenya, Rishi Sunak grew up in Southampton between a father general practitioner and a mother pharmacist. Pass by This article is for subscribers only. You have 71% to find out. Freedom has no borders, like your curiosity. Continue reading your article for 1 the first month Dj subscribed? Log in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/rishi-sunak-favori-a-la-succession-de-boris-johnson-20211230 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

