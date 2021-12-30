Donald Trump could finally face prosecution in the new year: but the trauma won’t end there





The American Republican narrative has changed. Once the party for a small government, which preached that we should pull ourselves together by our boots, the GOP has evolved into a party led by those who have received everything and want to dictate to us our worth, our worth and our freedom.

When it comes to the size of government, the GOP still wants it to be small when it comes to social services, health care and infrastructure, but not so much when it comes to defense, corporate bailouts or the pork barrel legislation.

There are those who argue that the Republican narrative has never looked so rosy, or anywhere near that idyllic. I cannot offer them any comfort.

Cynics tell us that our overall national narrative is more precisely one of greed, rape and exploitation. Optimists want a story of redemption and hope. Liars tell us we’re the greatest, while idiots, morons, racists, populists, Republicans, Democrats, mainstream media, and evangelical Christians all push their own stories with enough twists and turns for us. keep confused and / or amused. But not much is real. In America, it seems that we are building a reality based on our feelings and beliefs, when the facts have little influence.

At this point, the average information-saturated American wonders if there is absolute truth or at least one narrative that includes objective facts. But wait! A celebrity has just been exposed for doing something indecent in public and it is now catching our attention.

This inability to deal with the facts, this infatuation with lascivious and salacious innuendos, has led us to Donald Trump a man as empty of meaning as he is pompous. He’s as phlegmatic as he is, he’s dumb, as combative as he has no idea, and as un-American in fact as a seasoned Nazi stormtrooper. Donald Trump is the antithesis of the American Dream, a ramshackle nightmare of a man fidgeting in the cage he made for himself, stinking of Adderall, sweat and fear. He’s straight from Hollywood’s B-List, with A-List dreams that can never come true and he’s going to hurt the world, if he can, for his own failures.

Shortly after the start of the new year, if my sources at the Department of Justice are correct, Donald Trump could face federal RICO charges. Of course, there have been threats against Donald Trump in the courts for years, and as his underlings know, he dodged every bullet fired at him. But in the end, it only takes one to land, and with the January 6 House Committee on his neck, the Southern District of New York City and even Manhattan’s DA still investigating him, it seems like this inexpensive polyester costume of a man, the ultimate troll and ultimate con artist, will eventually face a climax of litigation even if he cannot win. But then again, don’t hold your breath: there are many who believe that Trump will never face justice until he takes his last breath.

It’s not that we don’t know what happened on January 6, 2021. It’s not that we don’t know that Trump was behind it all. It’s not that we don’t know that something has been done that has fundamentally betrayed the principles of our founding fathers. It’s not that we don’t know he’s a con artist, con artist, or thief. It’s just a question of whether or not Trump can get away with it.

Some would rehabilitate Trump. Some have signaled his public support for getting a pandemic booster vaccine and encouraging others to do so. For whatever reason, there are those who believe this redeems Trump for his years of denial and criminal behavior. But Trump cannot be rehabilitated until he is charged and prosecuted. Everything else is just water for Trump’s propaganda mill and an attempt to avoid justice for his obvious or probable crimes.

Innocent until proven guilty is a legal principle that applies to everyone, even Donald Trump. But until he is held accountable, his redemption is implausible and, by definition, is not justice.

As we begin the New Year, it’s up to all of us to take a look at how we’re dealing with Donald Trump. Personally, I take a New Year’s resolution to reduce my coverage of Trump to a few possible events:

His indictment. His official announcement as a candidate for a higher office. An unprecedented cataclysmic event in which he participates.

I don’t need to cover up his redemption attempts until later. I don’t need to relate this moron’s boring brutal assaults on the American psyche, propagating them like that. I don’t need to slyly comment on every gastrointestinal-type utterance of his thief’s heart, or his neighborhood bully approach to those who question him.

America needs Donald Trump as little as we do for the coronavirus.

It’s not that Trump created right-wing conspirators and QAnon who believe the “deep state” is run by baby-eating aliens. It’s because Trump gave them a path to legitimation. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but your opinions should be based on verified facts. Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said the science should be questioned and he should be free to comment on it. He is correct on both points. Science is science because it is questioned and it is not propaganda. But Rodgers must shut up. Most climatologists couldn’t tell him how to thread the needle on a defending blanket man with a lightning inside linebacker, and Rodgers knows the science and epidemiology. But like so many famous people, Rodgers confuses his public platform with a universal platform, from which he can offer opinions on issues he has no knowledge of. We have to thank Trump for allowing anyone with an ignorant and uninformed opinion to believe that it is just as valuable as those held by people who have real knowledge of the issues. It is a not too subtle method of undermining education and science.

The fourth power amplifies this problem. With every president since Ronald Reagan stripping journalists of their power to inform, journalism has been reduced to infomercials and arguments on national television between hackers claiming to be experts and talking heads claiming to be journalists. We give ignorance a place on the stage, talk to it and encourage it. Few of us even bother to read the newspapers. They die.

It’s the perfect storm. We live in a world where the media fails to adequately inform an audience that is largely reluctant or unable to verify the facts, while hackers and con artists roam free, hiding in the flag and the Bible and preaching a foul odor which further confuses a laconic electorate.

A politician once said that there is nothing wrong with America that cannot be healed by what was right with America. What’s wrong with America today is that we won’t take the time to embrace what’s right about her. We are far too lazy, content and delusional. One of our main spokespersons is a narcissistic, fat, old, and wealthy white man born into privilege who is incapable and unwilling to understand what the average American faces but eagerly preaches against us against. our own interest. Due to lack of education and a compromised Fourth Estate, many continue to buy what this sour human being is selling.

Donald Trump will one day be legitimate again. But until then he is unworthy of ink.

Global events. The pandemic, infrastructure, economy, education and health care are just a few issues that deserve more ink than Trump or any NFL quarterback exposing his feet to show he is does not have “COVID Toe”.

I have always taken New Years resolutions seriously. There is no better time to reassess your own actions and goals than at the end of the year; this week after Christmas and just before the start of the following year.

This is the best time to sit down, eat leftovers, have a nice drink if you are so willing, and sit by the hot gas fire of a roaring oven, if you have one, to think for a moment.

Donald Trump was our creation. Our cultural slump into heckling, good news, anger politics, and the Spy vs. Spy mentality (with apologies to Mad Magazine), along with our exponentially growing inability to recognize fact from fiction, have made Trump look like both possible and inevitable.

If there is some truth to the adage that what is wrong can be fixed with what is right, then as long as we are above the dirt we have a chance to redeem ourselves.

It starts now. Hopefully it doesn’t end with us saying, “Don’t look.”

