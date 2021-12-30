Turkish Government Expands Investigation Targeting Istanbul City Staff KIRO 7 News Seattle

ISTANBUL – (AP) A Turkish court on Thursday accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association in a case that could have political and legal repercussions for the opposition-held Istanbul municipality.

The trial against 23 people involved in DIAYDER, an acronym for Religious Scholars Mutual Aid and Solidarity Association, for alleged links to banned Kurdish activists, will begin on February 18. Nine of the defendants are in pre-trial detention and some are said to be working. for the municipality of Istanbul.

The indictment, along with an Interior Ministry investigation announced on Sunday against hundreds of city workers for suspected terrorist links, raised concerns that the government was preparing the ground for targeting popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seen as a possible challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip. Erdogan in the elections scheduled for 2023.

Secular opposition Imamoglu came to power in 2019 in a new election after ruling Erdogans party contested his victory, dealing a blow to Erdogan in Turkey’s most important city. The opposition party recently raised its criticism of the government’s economic and political measures, calling for early elections, while Erdogan also continues his openly hostile rhetoric against them.

The 335-page indictment, accepted on Thursday, indicates that DIAYDER allegedly followed instructions from Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, for setting up an alternative religious structure to the official religious authority of Turkey in order to gain the support of religious Kurds. DIAYDER has worked to endanger Turkey’s territorial sovereignty since 2013 and allegedly supported an independent Kurdistan, according to the indictment.

The indictment says people with ties to the association were employed as imams and bathers for the deceased in preparation for the Islamic funeral by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He also indicates that some of the suspects handed over municipal aid to families with links to the PKK.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday it had opened a special investigation against 557 employees of Istanbul Municipality and related companies. They are accused of links to terrorist groups, including the PKK, extreme left groups and the network of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government accuses of the 2016 coup attempt. The investigation also includes municipal employees who would have been hired through DIAYDER referrals.

Minister Suleyman Soylu said they identified people with links to terrorism among the employees and argued that the move fights terrorism, including in public institutions. It’s not political, it’s a security issue, “he said.

Imamoglu, defending his 86,000 employees, called for Soylu’s resignation. He said municipality staff must present a criminal record, obtained by the Justice Ministry, in order to be considered for a job and asked the Interior Ministry to provide lists of suspects and information for investigate but received no response.

Last week Erdogan accused Imamoglu of employing 45,000 people, some of whom are believed to have links to terrorism. The mayor, in turn, said the municipality had employed a total of 21,179 new people.

Meanwhile, other opposition mayors have shown their support for Imamoglu. They said unfair and baseless allegations were meant to create suspicion on their municipalities and were part of dirty politics.

Erdogan’s key nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, said Thursday Imamoglu should be sacked if links to terrorism are proven.

Ozgur Ozel, leader of the Republican People’s Party parliamentary group, reiterated his calls for snap elections after criticizing the indictment, which he said was based only on two secret witnesses and a PKK member sentenced. He accused the ruling party of trying to replace Istanbul’s mayor with a government-appointed administrator instead of going to the polls.

The government replaced and jailed many elected mayors of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, the second largest opposition in parliament, for alleged links to the PKK. The PKK, which has been leading an insurgency in Turkey since 1984, is viewed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and others. Since the failed 2016 coup attempt, tens of thousands of people have been investigated, jailed or dismissed from government posts for alleged terrorist links.

