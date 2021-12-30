Prime Minister Khan calls for fast-track licenses for domestic gas exploration





Reviewing Pakistan’s natural gas supply and demand, Khan urges authorities to remove barriers to installation of new LNG terminals and virtual pipeline projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on relevant authorities to speed up the issuance of licenses for national exploration for natural gas, as it is the cheapest source of supply needed to meet current energy needs.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to discuss natural gas supply and demand, he highlighted the removal of barriers for investors to install new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and virtual pipeline projects. Meeting participants were informed that in the short term, the government is optimizing the capacity of existing national terminals and speeding up the licensing process for virtual pipelines. It was also said that the process of installing two new LNG terminals had started and that all bottlenecks would be removed as a matter of priority.

To ensure that this process is not hampered, the Ministries of Maritime Affairs and Petroleum, as well as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, have been tasked with coordinating and involving all other stakeholders, including including investors.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the north-south gas pipeline connecting Port Qasim in Sindh to Kasur in Punjaband and asked the authorities to ensure its execution without further delay within the agreed timeframe. The project, a joint venture between Pakistan and Russia, is expected to begin construction in 2022.

During the meeting, Federal Ministers in attendance were briefed on the demand and supply from national reserves, as well as the LNG deficit and import. According to the briefing, the current limited gas demand in the country was 4,700 million cubic feet per day, which rose to around 6,000 mmcfd in the winter. The supply to domestic consumers amounted to 3,300 mmcfd, which was decreasing every year.

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities to deal with the gas shortage by importing LNG. He noted that without upgrades, the existing infrastructure still left a shortfall of nearly 1,000 mmcfd in winter for which several options were adopted to overcome.

Besides the Prime Minister, the meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin; the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi; the Minister of Planning, Asad Umar; Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi; and officials from the departments concerned.

