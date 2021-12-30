PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for 23 Projects Worth Rs 17,500 Crore in Uttarakhand Today | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to travel to Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday, December 30, 2021 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. The statement also said that these projects cover a wide range of sectors / areas across the state, including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation and water supply. drinkable.

Today’s program will see the inauguration of six projects, including several road widening projects, a hydroelectric project in Pithoragarh and sewerage improvement projects in Nainital. The cumulative cost of projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore.

According to the statement, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Lakhwar multi-use project which will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 5,750 crore. Notably, this project was first conceived in 1976 and was on hold for many years. PM Modi’s vision to prioritize long-standing projects is the force behind laying the foundation stone for the project. PMO said the nationally significant project will irrigate an additional 34,000 hectares of land, produce 300 MW of hydropower and provide potable water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of several road sector projects valued at around Rs 8,700 crore will be carried out in the region in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving connectivity in the most remote places of the country. country.

The projects for which the foundation stones would be laid include four lanes of 85 kilometers of Moradabad-Kashipur road to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 4000 crore; two lanes of the 22 kilometer section of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and the 18 kilometer section from Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of an 8-kilometer-long Khatima bypass at Udham Singh Nagar; construction of the national four-lane highway (NH109D) under construction at a cost of over 175 crore.

In addition, the foundation stones for several road projects across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometers at a cost of over Rs 625 crores and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of around Rs 450 crores.

Road projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a 99-kilometer Nagina to Kashipur road widening project (NH-74) constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore and road widening projects on three sections of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh strategic road. (NH 125) built as part of an all season road project costing over 780 crore. The three sections go from Chyurani to Ancholi (32 kilometers), from Bilkhet to Champawat (29 kilometers) and from Tilon to Chyurani (28 kilometers).

With the aim of expanding the state’s medical infrastructure and providing world-class medical facilities to the people of all parts of the country, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in the district of Udham Singh Nagar and the government of Jagjivan Ram. Pithoragarh Medical College. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 450 crore respectively. The improved medical infrastructure will not only help the people of the Kumaon and Terai regions, but also the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of around 2,400 housing units for the economically weaker part of the towns of Sitarganj and Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. These houses will be built at a cumulative cost of over Rs 170 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban).

The PMO said that to improve the supply of tap water in rural areas of the state, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for 73 water supply systems in 13 districts of the state as part of the Jal Jeevan mission.

The programs will cumulatively cost around Rs 1,250 crore and benefit over 1.3 lakh of rural households in the state. In addition, to ensure a steady supply of quality water in the urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the water supply plans of these two towns. The programs will provide approximately 14,500 connections to Haridwar and over 2,400 connections to Haldwani, benefiting approximately one lakh of the population of Haridwar and approximately 12,000 inhabitants of Haldwani.

The PMO also said that the foundation stone for a 41-acre aroma park in Kashipur and a 40-acre plastic industrial park in Sitarganj will be laid in the state today, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of create new avenues to harness the inherent potential. of a region. Both projects will be developed by State Infrastructure & Industrial Development Corporation Uttarakhand Limited (SIIDCUL) at a cumulative cost of around Rs 100 crore. The Aroma Park will use Uttarakhand’s immense potential for the growth of floriculture due to its unique geographic conditions. The Plastic Industrial Park will be a step in establishing the state’s industrial prowess and creating employment opportunities for the population.