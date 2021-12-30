



December 10, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions, including a ban on American investments, on SenseTime, a Chinese artificial intelligence company accused of developing facial recognition software used to target the predominantly Muslim Uyghur community in China. The move, which is part of a series of sanctions introduced on Human Rights Day, prompted SenseTime to postpone a planned Hong Kong IPO. Officially, the Treasury added SenseTime to its list of the Chinese Military Industrial Complex (CMIC), created under a different name in November 2020 then President Trump. In June, President Biden impeached some of the companies on the list, added others and broadened its scope to include Chinese companies selling surveillance technology. December 16, eight companies were added to the blacklist, including drone maker DJI and facial recognition company Megvii. The moves show how, despite toned down rhetoric, Biden largely upheld Trump’s policies toward China. In some cases, the administration has even relied on Trump’s signature steps, while reducing policies seen as legally vulnerable and placing more emphasis on human rights. There have been departures. In June, Biden revoked the so-called ban on TikTok, which had been twice blocked by American judges. The ban would have forced the Chinese-owned short video app to leave the United States, unless parent company ByteDance sells TikTok to an American company. Biden then asked for a national security review of all applications held by foreigners within 180 days. The deadline for this review has passed without any major announcements. In September, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou boarded an Air China charter flight from Vancouver to Shenzhen, where she was greeted with roses and a flag-waving crowd. Meng, the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, had been detained in Canada for three years at the behest of US authorities, who accused him of helping Huawei escape sanctions against Iran. Meng concluded a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, allowing her to return home in exchange for admitting certain wrongdoing and removing a major sticking point in US-China relations. But the Biden administration has tightened other restrictions on Huawei. Trump had put Chinese society on a listing which generally prevents American companies from doing business with it. US companies must apply for a special license to sell software or components such as microchips to Huawei and others on the list. In March, the Biden administration made it more difficult for US companies to obtain these licenses. A few months later, Huawei split of the Honor smartphone division, so that devices sold outside of China can again use Google’s Android operating system and other software. I don’t see much daylight between the two administrations on national security, says Nazak Nikakhtar, a former Commerce Department official under Trump. To a large extent, Biden is parked because he has to avoid starting World War III without sounding meek as the American public and Congress have increasingly negative views on China. And China’s more authoritarian turn under President Xi Jinping, especially Hong Kong’s decline in democracy and the oppression of its Muslim populations, has made resetting relations more difficult. Biden recently said the United States will not send any government officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. I don’t see much daylight between the two administrations on national security. Nazak Nikakhtar, Head of Commerce Department of the Trump Era But analysts say Biden hasn’t proposed a separate Chinese policy except to say the two countries are competitors. It’s very difficult for the Biden administration to act in a high-profile, public, or swift manner because of the political space so tight on things related to China, said Susan Thornton, a career diplomat who was responsible for Chinese policy in the late Obama and Trump administrations. Thornton says it is difficult to discern the politics behind the bans and restrictions on Chinese companies. The Biden administration said he’s not trying to contain china, but if so, I really don’t understand what was going on, she adds. And that’s a tough argument to make when Trump-era tariffs remain in place and the list of Chinese companies facing trade and investment restrictions continues to grow.

