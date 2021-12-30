New Years Eve, Jokowi at Bogor Palace and Vice President Istigasah to watch football





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chose to spend New Years Eve at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, while Vice President (Wapres) Ma’ruf Amin chose to pray and watch football. “In Bogor”, declared the head of the presidential secretariat (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono, questioned on the agenda of President Jokowi for New Year’s Eve, Thursday (12/30/2021). He said Jokowi does not have a special event to welcome the New Year 2022. “There is no (special event),” he said. As we know, this is not the first time that President Jokowi has welcomed the New Year at Bogor Palace. Where Jokowi will spend New Years Eve 2021 at Bogor Palace. Then in 2019, Jokowi invited street vendors to the Bogor Palace. Then, in the New Year 2017, Jokowi also prefers to stay at Bogor Palace. Meanwhile, in this new year 2020, President Jokowi has spent his time at the Great Building or the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta. Where before the start of the year, President Jokowi had time to greet the public. In this New Year 2018, President Jokowi also greeted the New Year in Yogyakarta. For the New Year 2015, Jokowi spent his time in the city of Solo. Then in the New Year 2016, Jokowi was in Raja Ampat, West Papua. Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s agenda will be adopted by Vice President on New Year’s Eve, starting with limited family gatherings to watch football matches. “There is no special agenda for the vice president, as usual, the vice president is at home, even the vice president likes to watch football. (There is also) istigasah, prayer limited with his family and his team, “said Vice President spokesman Masduki Baidlowi in an interview with the MNC on Thursday (12/30/2021). For information, the government is tightening up community activities during the Christmas and New Year (Nataru) holiday season. This policy was taken to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases due to the large movement of people. In addition, there is currently an Omicron variant. The government prohibits community activities that may provoke crowds. For example, parades, processions, large-scale celebrations, etc. The government also closed the town square at the end of the year. (RAMA)

