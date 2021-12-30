Trump stirs up tensions over vaccines





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpKeith Olbermann slammed for tweet targeting the Romney family. And other big national security issues for 2022 MORE touts its administration’s work in developing life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, putting it at odds with a part of its base that is skeptical or opposed to vaccines.

Trump in a speech and in a recent interview with Conservative expert Candice Owens defended his administration’s work in vaccine development, suggesting it is a historic achievement from his years in office that he deserves. credit.

I offered a vaccine, with three vaccines, Trump told Owens. All of them are very, very good. I found three in less than nine months. It was to take five to twelve years.

Trump also pushed back Owens when she responded by saying more people have died from COVID-19 since vaccines were available, a period that mostly coincides with the Biden administration as the vaccines only became available a few weeks. before Trump leaves office.

Oh no, vaccines work, Trump said, adding that people who get very sick and go to hospital are not vaccinated, a point medical experts have been emphasizing for months.

Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you get it, it’s a very minor form, Trump continued. People don’t die when they take the vaccine.

Polls suggest a majority of Republicans support vaccines and are vaccinated, but it’s not a large majority.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report in September found that 58% of those who identified as Republicans had been vaccinated, compared to 90% of Democrats and 68% of Independents.

A Gallup poll in September found 56% of Republicans had been vaccinated, compared to 92% of Democrats and 68% of Independents.

A Fox News poll in August found that about a third of Trump voters did not intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19. More recently, an Economist / YouGov poll conducted last week found that 75% of unvaccinated Trump voters say they do not plan to receive any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.

A number of Republican officials have also questioned the vaccines, noting that those vaccinated still receive COVID-19.

Vaccines do not completely eliminate a person’s chances of contracting the virus, but they do reduce it. They also significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that unvaccinated people have a death rate 14 times higher than the rate of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party and would be the frontrunner to win the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 if he chooses to run, as he actively flirts with doing so.

This is something that has not been changed by the pandemic or a host of other issues, including the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill that led to Trump’s second impeachment.

Trump’s vocal support is also not expected to change his support within the GOP, but it raises questions about how the vaccine debate will play out if the former president continues to drum up the drums.

Veteran GOP strategist Keith Naughton said he was a little surprised by Trump’s recent vaccine cheerleader, given Trump said earlier this year he was unlikely to receives a COVID-19 reminder. But he said it also made political sense.

On the surface, it’s surprising. But when you think about it, it makes sense, he says. It’s a sign he’s running. I think he knows he can’t just be a part of this extremist side, he has to branch out.

Days before Owens’ interview, Trump was booed by some in the crowd when he told Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly that he had received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The former president seemed frustrated, saying it was a mistake for people to turn against vaccines and that it was smart to campaign on their development.

Look, we did something historic, we saved tens of millions of lives around the world. We, together, all of us, not me, Trump said, sounding like a candidate.

Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It’s good. What we have done is historic. Don’t let them win out. Let’s not take it away. You’re playing their hands when you’re like, “Oh, the vaccine,” he added.

Some Republicans have welcomed Trump’s remarks, saying it would help their party if they are not tagged with an anti-vax label. A few also believe that it could lead to more people getting the vaccine.

Absoutely. Because what you had is just a crescendo of misinformation from the small but strong anti-vaccine voice, a Trump ally said when asked if the remarks could lead to the vaccination of one more. large number of Republicans.

[F]or last year some of those fringe voices were allowed to speak and then he didn’t respond. Now he was speaking, and now these fringe voices realize how small their voices are compared to the former President of the United States.

GOP pollster Robert Blizzard said if Trump runs he needs to broaden his base, as does his party. He and other sources have suggested that the recent post has some potential to do just that.

Trump’s pro-vaccine remarks did not spark a noticeable reaction, although Owenslater suggested that Trump was unable to properly research vaccines online due to his age. InfoWars host Owen Shroyer said the remarks could leave a bad taste in our mouths.

Trump, like most Republicans, has opposed vaccination warrants, and that’s sure to be a battle line in the upcoming election.

If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it. No warrant, he told O’Reilly.

It’s always their choice, he told Owens.

It is unclear how Trump plans to proceed with talking about vaccines, which would inevitably lead to clashes with parts of the right.

There is a part of the grassroots that just doesn’t trust vaccines, and I think there was a real sense that Trump was with them on it, a Republican official said. I think hearing him point out that, you know, vaccines are safe, there’s kind of an inherent tension with the anti-vaccine crowd that loves the president; who, rightly or wrongly, thinks he’s on their side.

It’s a strange dynamic, the officer added.

