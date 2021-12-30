Imran Khan’s New Pakistan Fights Economic Collapse, Worsening Foreign Relations





In 2018, Imran Khan Niazi, cricket superstar turned politician, finally broke through and became Prime Minister of Pakistan. It was a position some believed the charismatic Oxford-educated media star would never achieve. But Khans’ 2018 electoral victory came after a two-decade struggle, much of which was spent in the political wilderness. After his victory, Khan promised a new era.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will establish the rule of law, Imran Khan said in his televised victory speech, adding: Whoever breaks the law, we will act against them. Our state institutions will be so strong that they will stop corruption. The accountability will start with me, then my ministers, and then it will go from there.

Economic woes

With an electoral campaign centered on populist and anti-corruption rhetoric, with the wish to inaugurate a “New Pakistan”, Imran Khan had promised his supporters “Tabdeeli” (change). His biggest challenge was to save an economy facing a balance of payments crisis. But in 2015, Khans’ campaign had promised he would rather die than ask for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, as the crisis refused to go away and the economic difficulties worsened, Imran Khan had no choice but to turn around. In one of the first stages as head of the country, Pakistan signed a deal with the IMF for a whole $ 6 billion, marking Pakistan’s 13th bailout since the 1980s. You could say that it ‘was probably the first setback the PTI government led by Imran Khan faced after coming to power.

During his campaign, Khan had repeatedly pledged to root out corruption and lift people out of poverty by promising a new prosperous Pakistan with the creation of 10 million jobs. But a recent report found that the value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar fell 30.5% during the tenure of the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Over the past 40 months, the rupee has experienced massive depreciation. In August 2018 it was Rs 123 against the US dollar and in December 2021 it was Rs 177, according to an article in The News.

Repression in Pakistan

Such a myriad of challenges facing Pakistan means that Khan’s tenure has been anything but smooth sailing. Critics accuse the Pakistani prime minister of presenting a face to the world and a very different face within the nation. While portraying a progressive and even endearing image of himself and the country on his overseas visits, the Imran Khan that Pakistanis see is of a different leader.

During speeches and public gatherings, Khan is generally combative and often rises up against previous governments, accusing them of corruption and bringing the country to the brink of disaster. The Khan government has been accused on several occasions of stalking its opponents, but it itself insists it has no role in anti-corruption cases.

However, Pakistani activists said there had been an insidious crackdown on free speech and dissent since Imran Khan took power. According to the BBC, Reporters Without Borders complained of an “alarming decline in the state of press freedom in Pakistan”. Activists also said the government had been more oppressive than even its strongest critics had feared. They believe Khan, who presents himself as a liberal, either participated in the crackdown on purpose or at worst, simply looked away and did not try to stop him.

A quarrel between the Pakistani government and the army

Among a recent series of bizarre developments in Pakistan is the falling out between Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and his army chief over the appointment of a new head of the inter-agency intelligence services (ISI). In 2018, following his victory, Khan dismissed claims that the country’s powerful army, which had ruled Pakistan intermittently since independence, was interfering behind the scenes in favor of his PTI party. However, given the historic imbalance between the civilian executive and the military establishment in Pakistan, some observers still remain deeply skeptical about who is pulling the strings in the country.

But in recent times, Imran Khans has reported that the clashes with the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, have been the subject of television news. To sum up, Khan wanted his politically rather useful ISI leader Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed to continue, but the military didn’t think about it. The Prime Minister wanted to exercise his prerogative to appoint the next leader, the army did not think so. This struggle continued for more than a month until the Prime Minister’s Office finally issued a notification stating that after a detailed consultative process, the Prime Minister’s Office had appointed Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as next. chief, but only after a month.

This tarnished the image of the Pakistani prime minister. Khan now has an ISI leader who is far from the supporting entity that was his predecessor, and an army leader more than unusually annoyed with him. As these indications are not good, one speculates on the lifespan of the Prime Minister and on who would be his successor, whether it is a member of his own party or members of his coalition.

Pakistans exhaust foreign relations

Apart from all these problems, Pakistan has also experienced a deterioration in its international relations. Besides Turkey and China, Islamabad has succeeded in upsetting its very close allies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In 2020, after Saudi Arabia failed to support Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi openly criticized Saudi Arabia for failing to allow the OIC to oppose India on the Kashmir issue.

Following Qureshi’s anger, Saudi Arabia asked Pakistan to prepay part of the $ 3 billion loans and even froze a $ 3.2 billion oil credit facility in Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has displayed a lukewarm reaction to the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal negotiated by the United States. Khan has rejected the possibility of establishing relations with Israel, damaging relations in the Gulf.

What future for Imran Khan?

Now, according to the Singapore Post, what worries Imran Khan is the upcoming local elections in the Punjab. It is expected early next year. The results in Punjab will set the stage for the big elections of 2023. The Pakistani military can play an important role in the upcoming elections, and if so, the stage is set for a final confrontation between the partners, said. The media.

The third round of the fight will decide who wins in the end. Therefore, the New Year will see interesting turning points in Pakistan, starting with the Punjab elections, even as the country remains on the brink of drowning in growing radicalism and financial debts.

(Photo: AP)

