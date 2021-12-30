Politics
Pinning Bhayangkara Pratama Star, the national police chief pledged to continue …
Tribratanews.polri.go.id – Jakarta. National Police Chief General of Police Drs. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., awarded the Bintang Bhayangkara Pratama Sign of Honor which was signed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), to 61 senior police officers, 8 senior TNI officers and 5 State Civilian Apparatus (ASN), held at the Rupatama Building Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Thursday (12/30/2021).
In his mandate, the national police chief expressed his gratitude to Pati TNI and to ASN who continued to provide extraordinary support and contribution to the development of Polri’s transformation efforts in the areas of organization, operations and utilities. Of course, we will continue to live up to the mandate given to us with regard to changes in the area of organization, changes in the area of operations and public services.
“For now and in the future, we will continue to improve the bureaucracy in the Polri institution, continuing to improve public services, so that it becomes what the community expects. This commitment is as expected from Indonesian President Jokowi who wants an improvement in the internal bureaucracy of the Bhayangkara body. Therefore, I emphasize that the National Police continue to make improvements and evaluations in the area of organization and service in order to become an institution expected and loved by the community. ideals and the spirit of the concept of a Precision Police (Predictive Justice, Responsible and Transparency). This is part of our efforts to achieve the transformation of the National Police to become a Precision Police, ”said the former judicial police officer.
More deeply, the head of the national police provides space for all parties to provide comments, criticism and suggestions to the institution of the national police. The reason for this is that all forms of attention will be used as a form of internal correction and assessment to further strengthen the utility sector transformation and organizational transformation. To achieve change for the better, of course, it will go through all forms of existing dynamics and processes. And, must be able to adapt to the situation and to the developments that are occurring today. However, he is optimistic that this can be achieved with the support of all parties and the community. Of course, in connection with the transformation in the field of public services and the transformation of the organizational field, we certainly ask for continuous corrections and improvements. So, day in and day out, we can truly create a modern Polri organization, a Polri serving organization and a Polri organization that can truly apply the principles of good governance, ”said National Police Chief General Drs Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc.
To Pati Polri who received the star Bhayangkara Pratama, the national police chief recalled that the title was obtained by a process which was not easy. By passing the screening, internal review and existing track record, Sigit said, that mark of honor must be properly maintained. Honorary title, in addition to bringing pride, it also has all kinds of consequences. As a leader in the work unit (Satker) you must be able to transform what has been achieved for its members. Because we want our organization to improve day by day. A lot of things need to be fixed. There are many shortcomings that need to be corrected, and it is the task of colleagues to transform this into their respective Satkers to be role models, change and make improvements to their respective Satkers, ”said the Police Chief. National, Drs Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc.
“For Pati Polri who obtains an honorary title, they must be able to be an example and a role model. In this way, this will bring improvements to the Polri institution in the future. As leaders, the Polri staff do not hesitate to take firm action against members who stray, do not serve in accordance with applicable regulations, and take action which may undermine the dignity and authority of the police. Set an example and a role model. Give rewards to outstanding members, so that the police institution is better, more trustworthy and loved by the community, ”said the former head of the criminal investigation unit.
The Chief of the National Police also insisted on the need to continue to maintain and improve the synergy between the TNI and the Police. According to him, this is the key to dealing with all forms of challenges and threats that Indonesia will face. This has been proven in synergy in the management and control of the Covid-19 pandemic. Which currently continues to improve and the growth rate can be controlled. In this way, the economic growth of the community will continue to increase.
“Of course, we must continue to maintain this, because it is a synergy and a solidity to continue to maintain the existing Covid-19 condition, so that at the beginning of the year we can still maintain it. And of course in a position like this, we hope the economic growth can really get back to normal, can we encourage it. And we hope it will be better than the previous growth. Likewise with regard to the stability of Kamtibmas that we have to maintain as capital for the economy to run smoothly, ”concluded the Chief of the National Police, General Drs. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc.
