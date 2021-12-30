Former Afghan president says he had no choice but to flee Kabul

ISLAMABAD The former Afghan president said he had no choice but to abruptly leave Kabul as the Taliban moved closer and denied that an agreement was underway for a peaceful takeover, disputing the accounts of former Afghan and American officials.

Former President Ashraf Ghani said in a BBC interview on Thursday that an adviser had given him a few minutes to decide to abandon the capital, Kabul. He also denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with millions of stolen money.

Ghani’s sudden and secretive departure on August 15 left the city rudderless as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years.

On the morning of that day, I had no idea I would be leaving in the late afternoon, Ghani told BBC radio.

His remarks conflicted with other accounts.

Former President Hamid Karzai, formerly of the Associated Press, in an interview earlier this month said Ghani’s departure had precluded government negotiators, including himself and peace council chairman Abdullah. Abdullah, to strike a last-minute deal with the Taliban, who had pledged to stay out. the capital.

After calling government Defense Minister Bismillah Khan, Home Secretary and Police Chief and finding out that all of them had fled the capital, Karzai said he invited the Taliban to Kabul. to protect the population so that the country, the city does not fall into chaos and the unwanted elements that would probably plunder the country, loot the stores.

But Ghani, in his radio interview with British General Sir Nick Carter, former Chief of the Defense Staff, said he fled to prevent the destruction of Kabul, claiming that two rival factions of the Taliban attacked the city and were ready to enter and fight a bitter battle for control. There was no evidence of Taliban entry from rival factions Ghani mentioned.

Insurgents, who in the days before the push into Kabul had swept across much of the country as Afghan government forces disbanded or surrendered, quickly took control of the palace. Aid workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they wanted to speak in private and were there at the time, said the Taliban moved to protect their complexes.

Yet the Taliban takeover sparked widespread fear and a deep desire in many to flee their desperately poor homelands despite billions of international money in the 20 years that US-backed governments were in power.

In the BBC interview, Ghani denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with a cache of stolen money. The US Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, John Sopko, has been tasked with investigating the allegations.

Successive Afghan governments, as well as foreign and independent Afghan entrepreneurs, have been accused of widespread corruption, with dozens of reports from Sopko documenting the most egregious incidents. Washington has spent 146 billion dollars on the reconstruction of Afghanistan since the overthrow in 2001 of the Taliban, which had sheltered al-Qaida and its leader, Osama bin Laden. Yet even before the return of the insurgents in August, the poverty level in Afghanistan was 54%.

Earlier this week, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, an investigative reporting organization with 150 journalists in more than 30 countries, ranked Ghani among the world’s most corrupt leaders. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was named the most corrupt, with Ghani, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz among the finalists for the most corrupt title.

After being informed by his national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib that his personal protection force was unable to defend him, Ghani said he decided to leave. Mohib, who was literally terrified, only gave him two minutes to decide whether to leave, Ghani said, insisting he was not sure where he would be taken even after he was taken. he was in the helicopter preparing to take off.

Ghani did not address the rapid and rapid collapse of the Afghan army in the weeks leading up to the Taliban takeover, but he blamed an agreement the United States signed with the Taliban in 2020 for the possible collapse of his government. This agreement set the conditions for the final withdrawal of the remaining US and NATO forces, thus ending the United States’ longest war. It also provided for the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, which Ghani said reinforced the strength of the insurgents.