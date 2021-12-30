PM Narendra Modi receives warm welcome in Devbhoomi; watch the video





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the population on Thursday upon his arrival in Devbhoomi in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister’s visit precedes the 2022 legislative elections in the state. Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video on his official Twitter account and wrote: “Watch Devbhoomi Uttarakhand resonate with Prime Minister’s name @NarendraModi as he receives a warm welcome from the people.” In a shared video, a huge crowd can be seen in the streets chanting “Modi-Modi”, was seen along the side of the road. The Prime Minister stopped his convoy and waved his hands to greet the people. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand. At an event here, he denounced the opposition for “fabricating and spreading rumors”. Among the 23 projects, the first stone is laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. Watch Devbhoomi Uttarakhand resonate with PM Narendra modi This is its name because it receives a warm welcome from the population.#ModiInKumaon pic.twitter.com/xNEg71oGGp – Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 30, 2021 Addressing a public rally after the inauguration of various projects here, the Prime Minister said: “Due to the people who want to keep you from prosperity and happiness, Manaskhand which was the gateway to Mansarovar did no road. Now that the public knows their (opposition) truth, these people have started a new rumor business, fabricating, broadcasting, and then shouting about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are also spreading rumors about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line. He also announced a 2,000 crore rupee program for the comprehensive development of the state’s infrastructure. He also accused successive congressional governments in Central and Uttarakhand of dragging their feet for decades on development projects, forcing people to migrate from their villages to the state. In a veiled attack on Congress leader Harish Rawat, Modi said one of those in power earlier said: “You can even plunder the state but save my government. Those who love Uttarakhand can’t even not think of something like that. ” He was referring to an alleged video in which Harish Rawat was allegedly overheard negotiating a financial deal to buy back support from rebel state MPs in 2016. Uttarakhand is slated for assembly elections next year. Posted on: Thursday December 30th, 2021 6:54 PM IST

