In front of his subordinates, Sri Mulyani praises Jokowi





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) addressed his praise to Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati and his staff. With achievements in the management of the state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN), in particular state revenue that has reached the target. This was said by Sri Mulyani when she inaugurated the officials of the II and III levels of various management units and in the presence of all the employees of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) who were present physically and virtually. Sri Mulyani began by conveying that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the government to work and adopt policies. The situation is very difficult, but can be handled very well. “Just look at the pandemic how we have to work, which is very different. What you never think about and the finance ministry thank goodness can handle this task. Our 2020 state budget is closed and we can keep the economy where you work in my ministry, be it on the revenue side, the expense side, the revenue side, or the organization side, ”he explained, Thursday 12/30 / 2021 We know that the economy was able to grow positively after experiencing a recession last year. In addition, the state budget is well managed, with a lower budget deficit. Government revenue also hit the target unexpectedly, supported by soaring commodity prices. On the debt side, the government managed to hold back more additions than expected. “The state budget works hard and that means the ranks of the finance ministry are working extremely hard and we are committed to protecting the population and the economy from health and economic threats,” he explained. The Covid is still not over. Sri Mulyani asked his staff to remain enthusiastic in overseeing the state budget. Jokowi also gave special thanks for this year’s accomplishments. “Such a big challenge has not been met, so the finance ministry should not feel arrogant, feel satisfied,” he added. “Especially these days, because earlier at the plenary cabinet meeting, the president congratulated the finance minister on his warm welcome, our state budget started to crumble, ahead of the plenary session. should be proud too, ”said Sri Mulyani. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211230172558-4-303390/di-depan-anak-buah-sri-mulyani-sampaikan-pujian-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos