Why Should We Thank Donald Trump Jr. For Showing Us The Truth About Evangelical White Christianity





As the holiday season slowly draws near its inevitable conclusion; as families come together (wherever possible) to enjoy the warmth of the many shared experiences and trials of the past year; and as we look forward to the relentless descent of that familiar iridescent ball into Times Square at the stroke of midnight on January 1, it’s a special time. Now is the time to reflect on what really matters to each of us as individuals and, more importantly, as a nation with a common goal. I would like to take this opportunity to thank a very special person for whom we should all have a place in our hearts for the great service he has rendered to all of us this past week.

I’m talking about none other than Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of the former White House occupant. Of all those who could have walked where others refused to walk, this young (rather) man, now deprived, perhaps permanently, of life in the limelight after being so often found blocked by the shadow of his father, to articulate a truth about what shaped tens of millions of Republican voters who voted in 2016, again in 2020, and who will do so in the future: this mass ignorance and intolerance known as white evangelical Christianity.

It was up to young Donald to explain what everyone should have understood about 80% of these people from the start, since they so willingly sold their souls to his father. White evangelicals who once claimed such a special status among God’s elect that they described themselves as born again have now completely separated themselves from any claim of devotion to the teachings of Jesus Christ. They now exist simply to wield, like true fanatics, a new updated gospel: a gospel of seething anger, violence and vengeance, now fully revealed to them by their savior, Donald Trump.

The revelation that Junior gave to his flock of fathers came during the Turning Point USA conference on December 19th. As described by Peter Wehner, a horrified evangelical Christian who writes for The Atlantic, young Trump effectively drew a line in the sand, laying out an edict proclaiming new and improved Christian dogma for his father’s followers. Addressing an elated crowd, Trump explained his new Good News.

If we get together, they can’t all cancel us. Okay? They won’t. And it will be against a lot of our beliefs because I would love not to have to participate in the culture of cancellation. I would love it not to exist. But as long as that’s the case, folks, we better play the same game. Okay? We’ve been playing T-ball for half a century as they play hardball and cheat. To the right? We turned the other cheek, and I sort of understand the biblical reference, I understand the mentality, but it hasn’t helped us. Okay? This did not bring us anything while we gave up ground in all the major institutions of our country.

As Wehner explains, the speech was designed to push all the buttons that have been cultivated by the religious right as they justify their grievances against an American culture that they say has turned its back on them.

Throughout his speech, Don Jr. described a scenario in which Trump supporters, Americans living in Red America, are relentlessly attacked by a vicious and brutal enemy. He described it as an existential battle between good and evil. One side must prevail; the other must be overwritten. This in turn justifies all the means necessary to win. And the son of the former president has a message for the tens of millions of evangelicals who form the dynamic foundation of the GOP: The scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers. The teachings of Jesus have given us nothing. It’s worse than that, really; the ethics of Jesus prevented the successful continuation of cultural wars against the left. If the ethics of Jesus encourages sensitivities that could lead politicians to act a little less brutally, a little more civilly, with a bit more grace? Then he has to go.

As heir apparent to his father, only the former first son could unveil this scripture that none before him dared to unveil: the only true Christians are those who are ready to project their intolerance, surpassing fanaticism and violence. if necessary to get what they want. Also, to the extent that Jesus Christ himself may have said or hinted at anything in the distant past that could possibly contradict this, it should be ignored (or better yet, vilified as fake news).

As Tyler Huckabee writing for Relevant explains, beyond the familiar Christian teaching of turning the other cheek, the dominant tone of Christ’s teachings is rooted in personal humility and restraint.

Almost every page of the Gospels tells stories of Jesus refusing earthly power and urging his followers to do the same. In fact, there are few things that Jesus spoke about as much as the Upside Down Kingdom of God where the last will be first and blessed are the meek. Moreover, he warned against seeking an earthly influence, going so far as to proclaim woe to you who are rich. Reading the scriptures as quickly as possible would leave anyone feeling that this is not a manual for getting things done.

The abandonment by the majority of the white evangelical community of these traditional Christian tenets, such as humbly accepting the differences of others and extolling the virtues of compassion and generosity, should come as no surprise to anyone who has paid the slightest attention to the past three decades. Even still, the Trump administration has effected by far the most dramatic public transformation of the white evangelical movement.

As Jennifer Rubin, a conservative Washington Posts columnist, writes, the acceptance of intolerance and exclusion by many of these so-called Christians as part of their political identity is now a necessary and integral condition for joining their ranks.

The demographics that remain plagued by white grievances and an apocalyptic view that postulates America (indeed Western civilization) is under attack from socialists, outsiders and secularists form the core of the MAGA movement. Many have rejected the sanctity of elections, the principle of inclusion and even objective reality …. Understanding this phenomenon largely explains the very unreligious cruelty of MAGA crowds towards immigrants, its selfish refusal to vaccinate to protect most vulnerable and his veneration of a vulgar and misogynistic cult leader. If you are wondering how so many believers can behave like this, understand that their faith has become hostile to traditional religious values ​​such as kindness, empathy, restraint, grace, honesty, and humility.

In order for this faith to endure, however, it became necessary to reshape Jesus Christ from his previously understood role of a humble teacher into a vicious fanatic urging his followers to hate, revenge for imaginary slights, and even murder. others as illustrating the essence of Christianity. Racism, bigotry and intolerance must become Christian virtues for this distorted version of the faith to be maintained.

Rubin quotes Robert P. Jones, director of the Public Religion Research Institute. Jones describes this new Christian ethic among most white evangelicals in which the willingness to act sacrificially for the good of others vulnerable, even in the midst of a global pandemic, has become rare, if not antithetical, to a white Christian culture. aggressive and asserting their rights.

While self-identified evangelicals shy away from petty inconveniences and show contempt for the lives of others, observes Jones, there is no sign of awareness that their actions are a travesty of the central biblical injunction to take care of the home. orphan, widow, stranger and vulnerable people. among us.

None of this should come as a surprise. After all, even the violent thugs supporting Trump who attacked the United States Capitol on January 6 demonstrated a revealing moment of this muscular Christianity when they briefly halted their looting, destruction and defecation in order to say a mutual prayer. professing their divine sensitivity. . As shown in this video taken in the Senate Chamber, it was a tender moment of piety for all.

Yet before Trump Jr.’s speech, no voice, not even that of the elder Trump, dared so boldly and directly repudiate the teachings of Christ himself. No one other than Don Jr. has so directly dared to tear apart the ragged cloth of morality that white evangelicals have worn for a long time, even if it annoyed or disturbed them. Never before has anyone crumpled the pages of the New Testament so straight up, curled them into a ball, and proudly wiped their ass with them.

But Donald Trump Jr. was ready to show us all exactly what type of people the majority of these white evangelical Christians are, what they aspire to, and what they are willing to do to create the world they believe we deserve. all.

We don’t often see the curtain being torn this way. It shouldn’t have been easy for him. And for that, Americans should be eternally grateful.

From your Articles site

Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/donald-trump-jr/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos