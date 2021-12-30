Turkish lira crisis turns political, threatens legal action

Turkey’s currency crisis became increasingly political on Thursday after a senior minister urged citizens to sue economists who comment on social media about the pound’s fall.

The unusual remarks by Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on Wednesday night followed the banking regulator’s decision to press charges against more than 20 people – including a former central bank governor – for their Twitter posts.

The besieged Turkish currency has entered a free fall that has seen it lose almost half of its value since early November until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced further measures to support the currency last week.

Analysts attribute the falls to Erdogan’s unorthodox decision to fight inflation by orchestrating steep interest rate cuts – the exact opposite of what countries usually do under similar circumstances.

The criminal complaint targeted journalists and economists who said the lira’s fall would continue until Erdogan drastically changed course.

Nebati accused commentators of using “psychological warfare” by urging Turks to buy gold and dollars in order to preserve their savings against further declines in the pound.

“File a complaint against anyone who misleads you,” Nebati urged citizens in a broad interview on CNN Turk.

“Let the small investor who makes a loss sue the one who misled them.”

– ‘Breach of privacy’ –

Turks named in the criminal complaint include former central bank chief Durmus Yilmaz – now member of parliament from the nationalist opposition Iyi Parti (Right Party) – and economist Guldem Atabay.

Emerging markets economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management called Yilmaz “the best governor during my tenure to cover Turkey.”

Yilmaz headed the policy-making bank when Turkey was still the darling of foreign investors between 2006 and 2011.

“Guldem Atabay is just a great economist trying to do his best to cover Turkey,” Ash added.

The controversy stems from Erdogan’s government gearing up to unveil new legislation ahead of elections slated for the next 18 months to further tighten government controls on social media.

Turkey has used the threat of heavy penalties to force Twitter and other platforms to appoint local representatives who can quickly follow up on court orders to remove the disputed posts.

Yilmaz continued his attacks on Erdogan’s team on Thursday, mocking the finance minister’s suggestion that the US Federal Reserve belonged to “five families” and lacked real independence.

“I swear we are so fed up,” Yilmaz wrote.

Economist and journalist Mustafa Sonmez on Thursday filed his own complaint against Istanbul’s attorney general and the banking regulator for publicly naming him in his press release.

“Their crime: breach of privacy, damage to reputation and targeting,” Sonmez said on Twitter.

– New losses –

Erdogan’s new currency support measures are designed to make Turks feel more secure when holding lira in the bank.

They effectively tie the value of new special deposits to the dollar by promising to make up for excessive losses resulting from exchange rate fluctuations.

The central bank announced Wednesday evening that it would also extend this “incentive” program to people who hold their savings in gold.

Much of the attention in Turkey is now focused on how ordinary citizens react to political movements.

Senior officials have been enraged by media reports and claims by opposition leaders that the government has spent huge sums in recent weeks to indirectly support the exchange rate.

Erdogan’s team argues that the pound’s gains last week were driven by confidence in new banking programs, and not by alleged monetary interventions.

The pound reversed its course correction and has lost about 15% of its value against the dollar since the start of the week.

