Ganguly samples sent to test the Omicron variant





Calcutta: Former Indian captain and BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly, who tested positive for Covid-19, is stable and is recovering well, sources from Woodland Hospital in Kolkata say. To find out about Ganguly’s state of health, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called his residence and assured his family of all kinds of help if needed, one of the family’s sources revealed, according to a report by Anandabazar Patrika.Also Read – West Bengal Suspends All Flights From UK To Calcutta Amid Looming Omicron Threats Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also texted Ganguly’s family to inquire about his state of health while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office was in regular contact with the hospital to find out how the former Indian captain is recovering from Covid-19. Doctors caring for the BCCI president said the 49-year-old was stable and recovering well. Also Read – Government of Bengal Closely Monitoring Covid Situation, Some Restrictions Will Be Imposed Where Cases Rise: Mamata Banerjee “Sourav Ganguly, President of BCCI, was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on December 27 with Covid status. He received monoclonal anti-body cocktail therapy and is currently stable, ”Dr Rupali Basu, managing director and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement on Tuesday. Also Read – IND vs SA: Ravi Shastri on Team Selection – Captain & Coach Should Have Their Say saddened to know @ SGanguly99 Ganguly, @BCCI The president of the BCCI tested positive for Covid and admitted to Woodlands Hospital.

We wish his speedy recovery to resume his busy schedules in the interest of the nation.#Getwellsoondada pic.twitter.com/0GHrJXDJl8 Teja Mulasa (@mulasa_teja) December 30, 2021 He received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy the same night and is currently hemodynamically stable, Basu added. A medical council consisting of Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan are closely monitoring his condition, Basu concluded. Sources at the hospital say Ganguly’s sample has been sent for genome sequencing to test the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the report is expected to arrive on Friday, after which doctors will take a call to find out when to take him out. of the hospital. Doctors at the hospital remain convinced that the test will become negative again because Ganguly does not show any symptoms suggesting that he could be infected with the new variant of Covid-19. Ganguly traveled a lot, taking part in all professional activities. His older brother Snehasish had also tested positive for COVID earlier this year. Ganguly had also undergone emergency angioplasty earlier this year.

