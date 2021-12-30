Syaikhu points out that President Jokowi will bequeath IDR 7 trillion additional debt to next generation





JAKARTA – PKS chairman Ahmad Syaikhu highlighted Joko Widodo’s administration which will bequeath additional state debt of up to over Rs 7 trillion to the next generation. He explained that the government debt in September 2021 had reached a very large number, namely 6,711 trillion rupees. Economists estimate that Joko Widodo’s government will inherit public debt of up to IDR 10,000 billion by the end of 2024. “This means that in 10 years, the Joko Widodo administration will bequeath an additional state debt of over $ 7 trillion,” Syaikhu said in her 2021 end-of-year national speech which was broadcast live by PKSTV, Thursday (12/30/2021) night. “Whichever leader is elected later in 2024, he will inherit a huge debt burden. The large state debt will be an obstacle for the national development process in the future,” said firmly Syaikhu. Syaikhu pointed out that the BPK in its report has repeatedly warned that the state’s debt condition is very vulnerable as it exceeds all standards set by international financial institutions. The risk of public finances is increasingly vulnerable if there is a turmoil in the economic crisis that has hit Indonesia. The state budget as a tax cushion will then be fragile and weak. The issue of sovereign debt is not only about fiscal sustainability and soundness, but also intergenerational equity. The growing national debt, principal and interest will be borne by future generations. “This raises the issue of tax injustice. The previous generation that is in debt but pays and bears the burden is the younger generation of the future,” Syaikhu said firmly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pks.id/content/syaikhu-soroti-presiden-jokowi-akan-wariskan-tambahan-utang-rp-7-ribu-triliun-kepada-generasi-penerus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos