Boris Johnson urges New Year’s revelers to take Covid test despite shortages

Boris Johnson urges UK to use New Years 'reasonable and prudent way'

Boris Johnson urged New Year’s revelers to take lateral flow tests before leaving, though the country is plagued by a testing shortage

Boris Johnson has urged New Year’s revelers to take a Covid test before leaving, despite shortages across the UK.

The government has scrambled to secure supplies for Covid testing amid a global supply problem that hit the UK ahead of the new year.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister said: “Everyone should enjoy the New Year but in a careful and reasonable way – test, air out, think of others but, most importantly, get a reminder.”

In a call with Tory MPs, Health Secretary Sajid Javid exposed the problem with such a testing lens and acknowledged that there was no silver bullet to the shortage that has seen people leave local pharmacies empty-handed.

The government website showed that no PCR tests were available for home delivery – even for essential workers – in England or Northern Ireland, with “very little” in Scotland, while Wales was only available in certain regions.

Home delivery slots for lateral flow testing were also unavailable on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials recognized that during times of exceptional demand, there could be “temporary pauses” in ordering or receiving tests in an attempt to manage distribution through the system.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) is reportedly temporarily suspending the booking portal to limit the flow of tests to laboratories in the event of “exceptionally high demand”.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale told the PA news agency Mr Javid admitted there was a supply problem – previously ministers and officials insisted that they had sufficient stocks, but the problems were to deliver them to homes or pharmacies.

The MP for North Thanet said: “Saj was very honest with me, he said ‘look, there is no quick fix’.”

The government has encouraged regular testing as a way to keep the English economy open while decentralized administrations have closed nightclubs and taken other steps to limit social contact.















Tests are also being used to replace self-isolation from contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases, while people returning to work after the Christmas holidays have also added to the demand.

Sir Roger said that “we have created the demand in England which we now cannot meet” as a result.

He added: “The Prime Minister has now found himself caught between the Covid Recovery Group and its supporters and scientists.

“We are now faced with the situation where No 10 says ‘go get tested’ and the Department of Health says ‘we don’t have the tests, we can’t do it.’

He said Mr Javid is “breaking his stomach” for supplies “but we are competing with a global market”.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Not making enough tests available weeks after they have become a requirement is a complete shambles.

“People are trying to do the right thing, take the government’s own advice and test themselves regularly, but are held back by the incompetence of the Conservative government.

"They have to master and provide enough testing for people to be able to protect themselves and everyone."















It comes as another 183,037 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the government said, another new record of daily reported cases. The total includes figures reported for Northern Ireland covering a period of five days.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “We are delivering a record number of lateral flow tests to pharmacies across the country, with nearly eight million test kits made available to pharmacies between now and the New year’s eve.

“We have made 100,000 additional PCR reservation slots available per day since mid-December and we continue to rapidly increase capacity – with over half a million tests performed on December 23 and delivery capacity has doubled. to reach 900,000 PCR and LFD test kits per day. .

“If you have not been able to get the test you need from gov.uk, please continue to check every few hours, as new PCR and LFD tests are available every day.”