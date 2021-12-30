Overcome Omicron, Jokowi reminds Minister to prioritize pandemic management





The Covid-19 variant of the Omicron has been detected and has spread throughout the community. President Joko Widodo also called on ministers to prioritize dealing with the pandemic so that the economy can recover. Jokowi delivered the message during a cabinet meeting held today at the State Palace in Jakarta. “Earlier the direction of the cabinet meeting was that managing the pandemic should be a priority because we can create economic recovery as long as we can handle the pandemic well,” said the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno at the presidential palace. Complex, Jakarta, Thursday (12/30). The government is trying to revive the economy through the tourism sector. However, the tourism industry must prevent the transmission of the corona virus from increasing. For this reason, Sandi will ask managers of tourist destinations to increase the use of the PeduliLindung app. The application is a requirement for the public to enter public areas. “I remind the manager to make sure it is implemented and integrated and that compliance is well maintained,” he said. Meanwhile, the Christmas and New Years holidays are often the driving force behind increased tourist visits in a number of regions. One of them, the increase in the number of domestic tourists is expected to occur in Bali. Some time ago, Sandi predicted that the number of domestic tourists visiting Bali during the Christmas and New Year holidays would reach 30,000 per day. “This is what you have to anticipate, from the air it reaches 15 to 20,000 and from the ground it is possible to 15,000,” Sandiaga said at a virtual press conference on Monday (20 / 12). He said Bali has become a favorite destination because the vaccination rate in this region is quite high. Bali is in second place with the fastest vaccination rate in Indonesia, behind DKI Jakarta. Based on data as of December 26, the number of vaccinations for the first dose in Bali reached 102.36% of target, while the second dose reached 90.8% of target. “The implementation of health protocols there is also improving with the integration and adherence to the use of PeduliLindung which is also improving,” said Sandi. He believes that the increase in visits to Bali should continue until next year. This is reflected in a survey conducted by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy which shows that 57% of foreign tourists are interested in returning to Bali in the first half of 2022.

