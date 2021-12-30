PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 17,500 cr in Uttarakhand









ANI |

Update: Dec. 30 2021 14:42 IS

Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 30 (ANI): On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore in Uttarakhand.

Among the 23 projects, the first stone is laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide range of sectors / areas across the state, including irrigation, roads, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation and drinking water supply. The program will see the inauguration of six projects, including several road widening projects, a hydroelectric project in Pithoragarh and sewerage improvement projects in Nainital. The cumulative cost of projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore.

The Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 5,750 crore.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of improving connectivity in the most remote places of the country, the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of several road sector projects worth around Rs 8,700 crore are underway. .

The projects for which the foundation stones are laid include four lanes of 85 kilometers of Moradabad-Kashipur road to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 4000 crore; two lanes of the 22 kilometer section of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and the 18 kilometer section from Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of an 8-kilometer-long Khatima bypass at Udham Singh Nagar; construction of the national four-lane highway (NH109D) under construction at a cost of over 175 crore.

These road projects will improve the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit the industrial areas of Rudrapur and Lalkuan in addition to improving accessibility to Jim Corbett National Park.

In addition, the foundation stones for several statewide road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna are also being laid by the Prime Minister. The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometers at a cost of over Rs 625 crores and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of around Rs 450 crores.

Road projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a 99-kilometer Nagina to Kashipur road widening project (NH-74) constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,500 crore and road widening projects on three sections of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh strategic road. (NH 125) built as part of an all season road project costing over 780 crore. The three sections go from Chyurani to Ancholi (32 kilometers), from Bilkhet to Champawat (29 kilometers) and from Tilon to Chyurani (28 kilometers).

With the aim of expanding the state’s medical infrastructure and providing world-class medical facilities to the people of all parts of the country, the Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in the district of Udham Singh Nagar and the government of Jagjivan Ram. Pithoragarh Medical College. These two hospitals are being built at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 450 crore respectively. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-lays-foundation-stone-of-projects-worth-rs-17500-cr-in-uttarakhand20211230143418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos