Amal Attar-Guzman: China will not invade Taiwan in 2022 and climate migration will increase in the new year

To close the year, we asked our contributors and staff to make a prediction for 2022. One would think, at least from the early days of 2020, that we have learned our lesson about manufacturing. predictions, but we couldn’t resist. Please feel free to save them if you want to embarrass us later.

By Amal Attar-Guzman

Various foreign correspondents spoke about the growing possibility of China potentially invading Taiwan, what it would look like and how it would impact the region.

Today, despite the growing fear that President Xi Jinping will invade and annex the island, the likelihood of this actually happening in the New Year, in my opinion, is very low.

A recent dialogue with Professor Zhang Weiwei, despite what people may think, shows one thing clear: President Xi Jinping is a strategic, meticulous and patient person. Just because he and his followers can clearly have a goal, that doesn’t mean they would make rash decisions to acquire it. Based on his background and personality, President Xi Jinping does not appear to be frivolous in his decision-making to achieve long-term goals.

The ultimate goal of an invasion is for it to be successful in the long run, and there is little evidence that an impending invasion of Taiwan would be successful given the current conditions in Taiwan itself. A Brookings Institute Report shows that Taiwanese democracy has progressed and is strongly maintained. A U.S. Department of State Report 2021 stresses that civil and political rights and the rule of law are protected in the country, while human rights groups can operate without restrictions.

Economic conditions in Taiwan are also strong, ranking 4the freest economy among 40 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Index of economic freedom 2021. Taiwan’s economic growth, even outmoded China for the first time in decades. In addition, despite the management of the COVID-19 epidemic and its geographical proximity to China, Taiwan has been is very successful in maintaining the epidemic with strong public health measures. The pandemic has not collapsed or much weaken the country’s state affairs or economic growth.

In addition, according to a Taipei Times Poll90% of Taiwanese citizens identify as Taiwanese rather than Chinese, and about two-thirds said they would be ready to fight for Taiwan in the event of war. All in all, this means that any military intervention would be strongly opposed. While there is a small minority who identify as Chinese and pro-Chinese organizations have been active, they do not yet have a strong influential presence, with just 1.5% support for unification with China, according to a National Chengehi University survey.

Given the current conditions, it is evident that the motives for a successful invasion are not fertile enough as there are no clear or major political, economic or social disruptions now or in the near future. If China is to invade Taiwan, it would take a lot more strategic planning and patience for the wheels of fortune to change.

Now, that doesn’t mean China won’t flex its muscles. He did this recently by to sendmore than thirty-eight fighter jets near Taiwan. But it’s important to keep in mind that none of these warplanes entered Taiwan’s airspace, thus not violating its sovereignty. What China did that day did not mean an invasion in the near future. Instead, he was testing the island and its allies, especially its American allies, demonstrating its military might as the country celebrated its 72sd birthday of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The number of climate migrants will increase in the new year

This year the world has seen a lot of disasters due to climate change: a snow blizzard in Spain, a cyclone in Fiji, a sandstorm in China and forest fires in Greece and Turkey. We’ve even seen it in our own backyard here in Canada: with the wildfires of last summer in Northern Ontario has a thermal dome and recent heavy rains and floods in British Columbia.

It is clear that the international community is taking great note of its negative impacts, meeting for COP26 in November and concluding the conference with a commitment to achieve net-zero by mid-century.

Despite the objectives and goals of COP26, it is clear that certain impacts of climate change have already taken shape. A major negative impact is the possible increase in climate migrants. From these disasters, displacement occurs due to loss of livable environments, destruction of homes and rising food insecurity. In addition, the countries most affected by climate displacement are developing countries, and, as climate change worsens, the World Bank estimates that it could trigger 216 million people migrate within their own country by 2050.

Although the achievement of certain climate change objectives may mitigate its impact, it has nevertheless already been set in motion. It is only a matter of time before we see massive migration crossing borders. This has already happened at American-Mexican border with the rise of Central American migrants.

As such, it should unfortunately come as no surprise to see the increase in climate migrants reported in the New Year. In addition, we will have to have a difficult discussion on whether climate migrants are legally qualified as refugees.