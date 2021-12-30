NOTICE: The election was not stolen





And with that, the race was over. No allegation of fraud. No request for forensic audit. No allegations of deceased people voting. Or intruders out of state. Or burn ballots. Or padded suitcases. Just a dignified concession and permission for his supporters to accept defeat.

Compare that to all of last year in Georgia with Donald Trump and his supporters campaigning at full speed to deny, undermine and overthrow the 2020 election.

Let me add here that any candidate has the right to contest an election. But they also need evidence to make their case.

As independent AJC reporting has repeatedly shown, including the latest election consequences investigation, Donald Trump has never, ever produced valid evidence, not a single example, to back up his claims according to him. which there had been fraud during the 2020 elections.

In fact, the opposite is true.

The AJC project shows that one by one, every investigator and judge who heard the former president has also rejected his claims.

Former Donald Trump attorney general William Barr found no fraud.

His US attorney in Atlanta, BJ Pak, found no fraud.

The United States Supreme Court dismissed both lawsuits for fraud.

GBI and state investigators found no fraud.

State and federal judges who have heard lawsuits alleging fraud have called the evidence submitted by Trump’s lawyers and allies highly inaccurate, extremely unreliable, political demagoguery, judicial activism and worthless.

After a state judge ruled that there was no evidence to support the allegations of improprieties by Trump supporters, Trump allies still touted the allegations in Atlanta without ever adding the rest of the story that a judge had just reviewed the allegations and dismissed them.

At one point, the AJC investigation also shows that the former president went from pretending the election was stolen to trying to overturn the results himself, often with the help of local officials from Georgia.

Sunday will mark the first anniversary of Trump’s extraordinary phone call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his team, when the then president said, guys, I need 11,000 votes. Leave me alone.

Among the many far-fetched accusations and theories that Trump made during that call was a claim that he knew of thousands of deceased people who voted in Georgia.

I think the number is close to 5,000, Trump said.

But a year-long public inquiry has now shown that only four votes of the dead were cast in the election, all sent by relatives doing what they said loved ones would have liked. These four families are now being punished by the Georgia Attorney General’s office.

Even though every case of alleged fraud or impropriety on Trump’s part has been investigated and dismissed, his constant attacks on the Georgia election have nonetheless had real-world consequences.

Election officials and their relatives were targeted and threatened. The General Assembly of Georgia has adopted a complete overhaul of the elections in the name of electoral integrity.

About three-quarters of GOP voters in Georgia told AJC pollsters they did not trust the outcome of the last election. Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 because they believed in Trump.

All because the former president, who lost the election, will also not say that he never had proof for the claims he made.

In 2022, there will be a whole roster of pro-Trump Republicans running for the election integrity primaries. But the great irony of the term is that the biggest obstacle to the integrity of the 2020 election was Trump’s refusal to tell his supporters the truth that the campaign is over. That they had a vision in their heads of something that didn’t materialize, and that he lost.

If anyone had cried foul in 2021, it could have been Felicia Moore, who won 41% of the vote on election night but lost by a landslide to Dickens three weeks later.

His was also the state’s largest election since Georgia’s General Assembly passed a new law requiring ID to vote by mail and shortening the deadline for returning mail ballots.

And much of it took place in Fulton County, which Trump and his supporters have claimed to be unable to hold a valid election.

But the election had no allegations of impropriety and, most importantly, it was upright in the minds of Moores voters, not because of what Dickens said on election night, but because of what she said.

Dickens will be sworn in on Monday without any cloud of suspicion. Atlantians can meet their new mayor and assess his administration based on the quality of his leadership and not on doubts about his legitimacy.

This is how democracy is supposed to work.

