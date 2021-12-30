The center will bear the financial burden of the development of Reko Diq: PM





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the federal government would shoulder the financial burden of developing the Reko Diq mining project in Balochistan – one of the largest untapped copper and gold deposits in the world.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the decision to take financial responsibility for the project on behalf of the government of Balochistan was taken in accordance with the vision of the Center for the Recovery of Small Provinces.

He said this step would help usher in an era of prosperity for the people and the province.

In accordance with my government’s vision for the recovery of small provinces, I have decided that our Federal Government will bear the full financial burden of Reko Diq and its development on behalf of the Government of Balochistan. This will help usher in an era of prosperity for the people and the province of Balochistan.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 29, 2021

“Historic decision”

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, welcomed this development, congratulating the Prime Minister on the measure taken by the federal government.

In a statement, Bizenjo noted that the historic decision for the people of Balochistan will usher in peace and prosperity in the province.

We thank the PM. It is a historic decision for the people of Balochistan, which will usher in peace and prosperity. https://t.co/kdYm9Ph7E2

– Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo (@AQuddusBizenjo) December 29, 2021

The Prime Minister’s announcement follows criticism from politicians in the province who criticized the “draft agreement” of the Reko Diq project.

The Balochistan Assembly also recently adopted a resolution on the project, warning that no agreement on the future of the project would be accepted without the participation of elected representatives of Balochistan and the provincial government.

Read TCC challenges BVI court order

“A deep concern has been expressed about the failure to consult the assembly on the proposed agreement on the Reko Diq project,” we read.

The resolution was passed unanimously after the House was informed that the federal government would sign an agreement or memorandum of understanding on copper and gold mining without worrying the government and the Assembly of Balochistan.

A special commission composed of 18 members of the Assembly of Balochistan was set up taking into account the proposal of the members of the Assembly.

Tethyan Copper discovered vast mineral wealth more than a decade ago at Reko Diq, at the foot of an extinct volcano near Pakistan’s border with Iran and Afghanistan. The deposit was to rank among the largest untapped copper and gold mines in the world.

An ICSID international arbitration tribunal fined Pakistan $ 6 billion on July 12, 2019 for its 2011 decision to deny a mining lease for the Reko Diq project to TCC, a consortium of Chilean and Canadian companies .

Read also Virgin Islands court releases PIA assets in Reko Diq case

The tribunal – chaired by German Klaus Sachs and including Bulgarian arbitrator Stanimir Alexandrov and Briton Lord Hoffmann – ordered Pakistan to pay more than $ 4 billion in damages to TCC in addition to $ 1.7 billion dollars of interest before the auction.

The court found that Pakistan illegally denied TCC a lease to mine the copper and gold deposits at the Reko Diq mine, located in the Chagai district of Balochistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2336233/centre-to-bear-financial-burden-of-reko-diqs-development-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos