Jokowi extends home purchase tax reduction until June 2022, here is the amount





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, confirmed that reduction tax for house purchase will be extended until June 2022. This decision follows the approval of several stimuli including Tax Added value charged to the government (PPN DTP) by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. “The DTP VAT tax incentive for housing has been approved (extended next year) by the President (Jokowi),” Airlangga said at a press conference on Thursday 12/30/2021. Also Read: New Car Tax Reduction Policy, What’s The Purpose? However, the amount of the discount purchase tax this house is reduced. The former Minister of Industry revealed that buying a home up to Rp 2 billion only gets a 50 percent tax cut. Previously, the tax reduction for the purchase of a house of up to Rp 2 billion reached 100%, that is, fully paid up. A similar discount reduction also applies to house prices between Rp 2-5 billion. “The amount is reduced from 0 to 2 billion Rp by 50%, from 2 to 5 billion Rp by 25%. And for this it can also be given to those who can contract from the start so that there is time to build, “he said. Explain. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail At the same time, the PPnBM discount for the automotive sector is still being studied. The government, he said, will look at several aspects before deciding to extend it. “Regarding the automotive proposal, it is still under discussion because we still need further discussions,” he explained. For information, the extension of the VAT DTP for the real estate sector is not the only one to have been extended. President Jokowi also approved the extension of cash assistance to street vendors (PKL) and warungs of 1 million rupees. So far, the technical details are still being discussed with the Ministry of Finance. Nonetheless, his party will encourage ongoing programs, including programs to reduce extreme poverty levels, in the first quarter of 2022. Also Read: Find Out, These Are The Tax Rate Rows That Will Rise From Next Year Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

